Since the last policy the US economic data suggest that the recovery is underway. The February job report was upbeat, while manufacturing sector has been performing well ever since the economy started reopening following the COVID-19 induced lockdown. On inflation front, headline CPI accelerated to +1.7% on year in February, from +1.4% a month ago. This surge in inflation has got the market participants wonder whether it will alter the Fed’s policy decision tonight?

The forex traders will focus on Fed’s response to the rising inflation expectations and the resulting increase in Treasury yields. Like ECB policy, we will have to see if Fed decides to increase the bonds purchase to avoid unnecessary policy tightening or will continue the asset purchases at $120 bln per month. In our view, the FOMC may not be worried about the recent rise in bond yields as it won’t constrain economic recovery. But the policymakers may upgrade the GDP growth forecasts for 2021. Given the recent shifts in yields and market-based measures of inflation expectations, another bigger question for market players is whether the Fed will signal any inclination to start raising interest rates in 2022 and 2023, earlier than what it had decided in December policy. This move could fuel a further rally in the dollar.

The forex market will react to this FOMC decision only through the prism of US Treasuries. In our view, the Fed will keep the Fed funds rate at 0-0.25% along with the accommodative stance. The June policy meeting would bring out more meaning full changes to the Fed’s stance and any indication towards a slow and steady tapering of asset purchases. Meanwhile, any sell off in bonds after Fed Powell’s Q&A, will pressure risk assets and lift the dollar. If Powell presents a dovish narrative, then we may see a modest gain in the emerging market currencies later this week. Otherwise, any signal or inclination to start raising interest rates in 2023, and no expression over inflation will fuel the dollar rally.

As seen in the chart, the US dollar index has continued to recover from its January 2021 lows of 89.20 levels and the counter has hit a high of 92.50 this month. Areas starting from 92.70 up to 93.25 are strong bear territory and the bulls need to breakout above 93.25 decisively to see further upside towards 94/94.55 levels. Any move towards the above mentioned resistance areas will face resistance until then and the Dollar index will see a dip towards 90.89/90 levels again.

The technical indicators continue to trade in bearish territory despite the recent pullback and the short-term outlook also continues to stay negative. A break below 90 levels will see the index retesting 89.20 and further downside targets of 88.25/87.25/86.63 will open up on a decisive break below 89 levels.