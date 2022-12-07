EUR/USD

Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that after the FX pair reached the level of $1.06, it started falling to the current rate of $1.0461. which is close to its support level of $1.0450. If it manages to hold it above that level today, then we could expect it to rise towards its first resistance level at around $1.0530, otherwise it should continue to fall towards its next support level at around $1.0430.