EUR/USD
Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that after the FX pair reached the level of $1.06, it started falling to the current rate of $1.0461. which is close to its support level of $1.0450. If it manages to hold it above that level today, then we could expect it to rise towards its first resistance level at around $1.0530, otherwise it should continue to fall towards its next support level at around $1.0430.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6730 reverting its negative trend
The AUD/USD pair bounced from a weekly low of 0.6668 and trades comfortably above the 0.6700 mark. Risk aversion did little to help the greenback as the focus remains on global economic growth and the looming Fed’s decision.
EUR/USD holds above 1.0500, lacks follow-through
A risk-averse environment limited EUR/USD gains, but demand for the USD remains scarce. Buyers defending the 1.0500 area, hinting at potential higher highs in the near term.
Gold carves out a bullish scenario into key resistance
Gold price is higher on the day having climbed from a low of $1,768.82 and reaching a high of $1,789.05 so far as the US Dollar tails off in the mid-afternoon session in the US.
Ethereum price subject to volatility as Chainlink enables staking on the ETH network
Ethereum price has investors dialing in as Network advancements are arousing speculation. Still, the technicals will need to show forth stronger signals to justify opening a long position.
What happens after the Fed reaches the terminal rate
The discrepancy starts to show. What will the Fed do? For now, the Fed is raising rates to stave off inflation, and are expected to level out at around 5.0%.