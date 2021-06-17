Will EUR/JPY bears stay in the driver’s seat?

EUR/JPY fell yesterday after the Fed appeared more hawkish than expected, and continued to tumble today during the European session as well. On the 4-hour chart, the price structure is of lower highs and lower lows below the downside resistance line drawn from the high of June 1st, and that’s why we will consider the short-term outlook to be negative.
At the time of writing, the pair is testing the 132.02 support, marked by the low of May 13th, but if the bears stay in the driver’s seat, they could overcome it very soon and target the low of May 12th, at 131.65. A break below that hurdle as well could carry larger bearish implications and perhaps pave the way towards the low of May 5th, at 131.00. If that barrier doesn’t hold either, then the next support to consider may be at around 130.55, marked by the low of April 27th.
Taking a look at our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI lies below 30, while the MACD runs below both its zero and trigger lines, pointing south. Both indicators detect strong downside speed and support the notion for further declines in this exchange rate.
Now, in order to totally abandon the bearish case and start examining whether the outlook has brightened again, we would like to see a strong recovery back above 133.62, a key zone that prevented the rate from moving higher between June 9th and 16th. Such a move would also take EUR/JPY above the aforementioned downside line and may initially target the 134.05 territory, which provided resistance from May 27th until June 2nd. If that obstacle doesn’t hold either, then we could see the bulls sailing north, towards the 134.80 area, defined as a resistance by the high of February 8th, 2018.
JFDBANK.com - One-stop Multi-asset Experience for Trading and Investment Services
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
75.05% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD collapses below 1.1950 on Fed-fueled dollar strength
EUR/USD has extended its falls below 1.1950, trading at the lowest since mid-April. The dollar has resumed its gains related to the hawkish Fed meeting on Wednesday, where the bank signaled tapering bond buys and raising rates will come sooner.
GBP/USD extends falls to 1.3950 in the Fed aftermath
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3950, the lowest since early May. The Federal Reserve signaled it is set to discuss tightening its policy sooner than expected amid faster growth and rising inflation. Sterling is suffering from the spread of COVID-19 in the UK.
GBP/USD extends falls to 1.3950 in the Fed aftermath
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3950, the lowest since early May. The Federal Reserve signaled it is set to discuss tightening its policy sooner than expected amid faster growth and rising inflation. Sterling is suffering from the spread of COVID-19 in the UK.
This DeFi coin went from $65 to $0 in just a few hours
The fallout of TITAN token tracks back to Iron Finance and its multi-chain, partially collateralized stablecoin – IRON. While the mishap cost investors millions of dollars, the team has yet to comment on what transpired.
Federal Reserve ups the ante on inflation, growth and interest rates
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did his best to sound equivocal on the US economy, inflation and interest rates, but markets were having none, or at least very little, of it. Economic growth estimate rises to 7% from 6.5%.