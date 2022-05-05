EUR/CAD traded in a consolidative manner on Wednesday and Thursday morning, staying within a very short-term range that’s been in place since April 29th, between 1.3470 and 1.3593. In the bigger picture though, the stock remains below the downside resistance line drawn from the high of March 10th, and thus, we will maintain our bearish view.
A clear and decisive dip below 1.3470 could initially target the 2.3390 zone, marked by the low of April 29th, the break of which would confirm a forthcoming lower low on longer-term timeframes and perhaps encourage the bears to push the action towards the 1.3255 zone, marked by the inside swing high of April 24th, 2015, at 1.3255. If they are not willing to stop there either, then we may experience negative extensions towards the 1.3075 zone, which provided decent support between April 16th and 23rd.
Shifting attention to our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI lies slightly below 50, while the MACD runs fractionally below zero, fractionally above its trigger line, and points sideways. Both indictors detect lack of directional momentum and thus, we would prefer to wait for a move below 1.3470 before we start examining whether the prevailing downtrend could be extended.
On the upside, we would like to see a clear break above 1.3768 before we start examining the bullish case. The rate will already be above the downside resistance line drawn from the high of March 10th, while the break will confirm a forthcoming higher high on the daily chart. This may encourage advances towards the 1.3870 zone, the break of which could carry extensions towards the high of March 31st, at 1.3980. If the buying does not stop there, then a break higher could open the path towards the high of March 17th, at 1.4075.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
72,99% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD clings to 0.7100 after reversing Fed-led rally on inflation woes, RBA MPS, NFP eyed
AUD/USD remains sidelined around pre-Fed levels after the recent two-day zero-sum game. Equities slumped, yields rallied and the US dollar regained its charm during the risk-off US session. RBA Monetary Policy Statement, US jobs report will be important for immediate directions.
EUR/USD fades bounce off weekly support around 1.0550
EUR/USD remains pressured after taking a U-turn from one-week high. The pair stays depressed at around 1.0540 during Friday’s initial Asian session, after the bear’s return to the table the previous day. Bears aim for the latest multi-month low unless crossing 100-SMA.
Gold extends pullback from the key EMAs toward $1,850, US NFP eyed
Gold remains on the back foot at around $1,873, down 0.20% intraday as traders react to the latest bout risk-off mood during full markets on Friday. The metal’s declines could also be linked to the anxiety ahead of the crucial US employment report for April.
Polkadot price is in a no-trade zone until this happens
Polkadot has questionable price action that needs further narrative before forecasting anything more than a 12% rally for the bulls. Traders should consider looking for more profitable opportunities. Polkadot price is portraying itself as an unfavorable digital asset lately.
We’re back to policy rhetoric and watching inflation – Oh, yes, and Fed-bashing
The major-currency central banks are done for the moment and we’re back to policy rhetoric and watching inflation. Oh, yes, and Fed-bashing. The CME Fed funds tool yesterday, before the Fed decision, had shown a 95% chance of a 75 bp hike.