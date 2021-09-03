The ECB Governing Council will meet next week and take a decision on the level of securities purchases under the PEPP program. We expect a reduction after two quarters of higher purchases compared to the beginning of the year. The amount will remain unquantified, but monthly purchases should decline to EUR 60bn from around EUR 80bn currently.
A number of statements by ECB representatives during the last few days point in this direction. Both the continuing good economic situation in the third quarter and the lower yields on the bond market in recent months were emphasized. A relatively good economic and thus inflation outlook together with lower yields suggest that the Governing Council will consider the interim objective of ensuring that favorable financing conditions are fulfilled. This means that the monthly securities purchases can be lowered.
In addition to the decision on the level of PEPP purchases, the ECB also faces decisions on further TLTRO operations, the last of which is currently scheduled for December, and on the length of the PEPP program, the minimum duration of which is currently set at March 2022. However, we expect these decisions to be made in October and December respectively.
Next week, there will also be new forecasts from the ECB economists. Here it will be particularly interesting to see whether stronger restrictive measures for the economy are assumed in the autumn. We think this is unlikely due to the vaccination progress and thus expect relatively little change in GDP estimates compared to June. Inflation forecasts, on the other hand, could be raised somewhat. It is foreseeable that the forecasts will be calculated with higher assumptions for the oil price and food prices. In addition, the inflation of the other components could also be raised slightly overall. Even after these revisions, however, the ECB will remain years away from achieving its inflation target.
The markets seem to have already priced in a reduction in securities purchases. Starting from very low levels, yields on the bond markets have risen somewhat during the last few weeks. There should thus be little reaction to Thursday’s decision. As far as plans for securities purchases after the PEPP program expires in March 2022 are concerned, President Lagarde should continue to keep a low profile at the press conference. Only if she deviates from this line could the market get moving.
This document is intended as an additional information source, aimed towards our customers. It is based on the best resources available to the authors at press time. The information and data sources utilised are deemed reliable, however, Erste Bank Sparkassen (CR) and affiliates do not take any responsibility for accuracy nor completeness of the information contained herein. This document is neither an offer nor an invitation to buy or sell any securities.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto four-week highs ahead of critical Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1880 in tense trading before the all-important Nonfarm Payrolls. The dollar is on the back foot after weak leading indicators. The euro is shrugging off disappointing eurozone PMIs.
GBP/USD eases from monthly highs near 1.3850
GBP/USD is trading under 1.3850, retreating from the highs it hit as investors position toward the all-important Nonfarm Payrolls. Elevated UK covid cases, worries about new taxes and a downgrade of Services PMI for August weigh on sterling.
XAU/USD clings to gains above $1,810, lacks follow-through ahead of NFP
Gold regained positive traction on the last day of the week and reversed the overnight losses, though lacked any strong follow-through buying.
Polkadot awaits trigger for 30% gains
Polkadot price recently sliced through a critical supply barrier, indicating a resurgence of buying pressure. DOT is likely to experience another leg-up if this momentum continues to hold, which could even retest the all-time high in a highly bullish case.
NFP Preview: How low can the dollar go? Extremely low expectations point to a greenback comeback
The dollar is data-dependent – and that data has been downbeat, sending the dollar down. Has it gone too far? Weak leading indicators have significantly depressed expectations for August's Nonfarm Payrolls.