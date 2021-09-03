The ECB Governing Council will meet next week and take a decision on the level of securities purchases under the PEPP program. We expect a reduction after two quarters of higher purchases compared to the beginning of the year. The amount will remain unquantified, but monthly purchases should decline to EUR 60bn from around EUR 80bn currently.

A number of statements by ECB representatives during the last few days point in this direction. Both the continuing good economic situation in the third quarter and the lower yields on the bond market in recent months were emphasized. A relatively good economic and thus inflation outlook together with lower yields suggest that the Governing Council will consider the interim objective of ensuring that favorable financing conditions are fulfilled. This means that the monthly securities purchases can be lowered.

In addition to the decision on the level of PEPP purchases, the ECB also faces decisions on further TLTRO operations, the last of which is currently scheduled for December, and on the length of the PEPP program, the minimum duration of which is currently set at March 2022. However, we expect these decisions to be made in October and December respectively.

Next week, there will also be new forecasts from the ECB economists. Here it will be particularly interesting to see whether stronger restrictive measures for the economy are assumed in the autumn. We think this is unlikely due to the vaccination progress and thus expect relatively little change in GDP estimates compared to June. Inflation forecasts, on the other hand, could be raised somewhat. It is foreseeable that the forecasts will be calculated with higher assumptions for the oil price and food prices. In addition, the inflation of the other components could also be raised slightly overall. Even after these revisions, however, the ECB will remain years away from achieving its inflation target.

The markets seem to have already priced in a reduction in securities purchases. Starting from very low levels, yields on the bond markets have risen somewhat during the last few weeks. There should thus be little reaction to Thursday’s decision. As far as plans for securities purchases after the PEPP program expires in March 2022 are concerned, President Lagarde should continue to keep a low profile at the press conference. Only if she deviates from this line could the market get moving.

