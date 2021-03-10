Will ECB policy add to EUR/USD woes?

This week, the dollar beat up euro and the trend in EUR/USD remained negative. The catalyst for the dollar strength has been the rise in US Treasury yields. The 10-year bond had climbed to 1.60% earlier on Monday, as a response to the Senate passing a massive $1.9 trillion stimulus package last Saturday. The Democrats, who control both houses of Congress, plan to send the bill to President Biden for his signature by March 14 and there are high chances that it will get passed. Now the attention turns to the release of US inflation figures for February due tonight, which will ultimately dictate the path forward for bond prices ahead of next week’s FOMC monetary policy meeting. The market expects US inflation to remain elevated compared to January figure and a larger-than-expected rise in consumer price growth will likely bring forward Fed tapering expectations, opening doors for bonds to continue falling and the US dollar to extend its recovery.
Meanwhile, the ECB Governing Council will meet on Thursday and the focus will be on President Lagarde’s comments over rising bond yields and their impact on the real economy in light of the still fragile economic outlook. Overall, eurozone data is mixed and it is still in an economic downturn due to the Covid pandemic. Higher yields could lead to higher borrowing costs which would hamper economic recovery, so policymakers are expected to state their displeasure with the rise in eurozone bond yields, which could add to the euro’s woes. On the monetary policy front, ECB will continue its auto-pilot mode, and will commit to maintain “favourable” financing conditions. The focus will also be on the use asset purchases under the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP).
As seen in the daily chart, EURUSD after hitting a seven week’s high of 1.2242 made reversal and is currently trading at 1.1875. The immediate strong bottom-to- bottom trend line as well as Bollinger lower band support level is located at 1.1830. A consistent trading below 1.1830 will open doors for 1.1760-1.1600. However, if it respected the crucial 1.1830 mark, then we may see a bounce up to 1.1985-1.2025 (trend line as well as Bollinger band medium level resistance level) and a constant trading above 1.2030, only will see next resistance at 1.2090-1.2155.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.19 ahead of US CPI, bond auction
EUR/USD has been trading around 1.19, up from the lows but still down on the day. US yields are rising ahead of a critical auction of ten-year Treasuries. US inflation and the House's vote on stimulus are also eyed.
GBP/USD recovers as the market mood imporves
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.39, off the lows as markets bounce from the lows .US inflation, the House's vote on stimulus and a critical ten-year bond auction await traders.
XAU/USD consolidates Tuesday's gains below $1,720 resistance
XAU/USD is struggling to build on Tuesday's strong gains. Key resistance for gold is located at $1,720. Buyers could look to defend $1,700 if XAU/USD loses traction.
Cardano nurtures the uptrend eyeing new record high
Cardano seems to have begun another technical breakout toward $1.56. The IOMAP chart reveals ADA has a relatively smooth path, adding credence to the uptrend. The MACD cross also reinforces the bullish narrative.
GameStop Corporation the sequel, on traders screens everywhere
GameStop (GME) here we go again, you just can't keep a good stock down! GME shares ended Tuesday up 26% at near $250. GME decides to keep going and is nearing $300 in Wednesday's pre-market!