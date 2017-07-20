Will ECB help EUR/GBP cut through the key trend line hurdle?
The European Central Bank (ECB) rate decision is due at 11:30 GMT and will be followed by the Draghi’s press conference at 12:30 GMT.
The central bank is expected to-
- Keep rates and key policy tools unchanged
- Discuss in-depth a potential QE taper/future course of action
- Change the language - remove its readiness to increase the size of QE program
Taper - It’s not a matter of choice, but is a technical necessity
A Bloomberg report from July says, “European Central Bank data showed it fell short of its target for purchases of German bonds under its quantitative-easing program for a third straight month in June, while favoring French and Italian securities as it combats a shortage in the euro region’s benchmark sovereign debt.”
“The ECB fell short of its implied buying target, as dictated by the capital key, by 304 million euros ($345 million) last month, following a shortfall of 277 million euros in May”
It is quite clear that taper is a necessity and is not a matter of choice for the ECB. Moreover, the ECB is likely to go ahead with the Taper announcement in September unless there is a major stock market sell-off. Markets have realized that the decision to taper QE is not dependent on inflation anymore, thus we say a big jump in the European bond yields this month.
Moreover, the taper has already begun for German bond markets, as shown by the Bloomberg report. Hence, A minor tweak in the language - remove its readiness to increase the size of QE program - is unlikely to boost the EUR.
EUR pairs are seen extending the rally only if Draghi gives us a specific date on which he intends to begin the QE taper.
As far as EUR/GBP is concerned, it is all about the rising trendline hurdle seen on the weekly chart below
Quite clearly, the cross has had a tough time breaking above the rising trend line in a convincing manner. The trend line hurdle currently stands at 0.8855 levels.
Daily chart
- This is perhaps the only EUR cross which is not close to being overbought as per the 14-day RSI. Thus, there is enough room for a rally to 0.90 handle.
- We could see the EUR/GBP pair jump to 0.90 levels over the next few days if Draghi gives us the date of the QE taper.
- Bearish Scenario: On the downside, only a break below 0.8743 would add credence to the repeated failure at the trend line hurdle and result in a deeper pullback to 0.8630 (200-DMA levels). Such a move is likely if the ECB retains the dovish language (maintains readiness to boost QE if required) and Draghi squashes ECB taper talk speculation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.