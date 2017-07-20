Will ECB help EUR/GBP cut through the key trend line hurdle?

The European Central Bank (ECB) rate decision is due at 11:30 GMT and will be followed by the Draghi’s press conference at 12:30 GMT.

The central bank is expected to-

Keep rates and key policy tools unchanged

Discuss in-depth a potential QE taper/future course of action

Change the language - remove its readiness to increase the size of QE program

Taper - It’s not a matter of choice, but is a technical necessity

A Bloomberg report from July says, “European Central Bank data showed it fell short of its target for purchases of German bonds under its quantitative-easing program for a third straight month in June, while favoring French and Italian securities as it combats a shortage in the euro region’s benchmark sovereign debt.”

“The ECB fell short of its implied buying target, as dictated by the capital key, by 304 million euros ($345 million) last month, following a shortfall of 277 million euros in May”

It is quite clear that taper is a necessity and is not a matter of choice for the ECB. Moreover, the ECB is likely to go ahead with the Taper announcement in September unless there is a major stock market sell-off. Markets have realized that the decision to taper QE is not dependent on inflation anymore, thus we say a big jump in the European bond yields this month.

Moreover, the taper has already begun for German bond markets, as shown by the Bloomberg report. Hence, A minor tweak in the language - remove its readiness to increase the size of QE program - is unlikely to boost the EUR.

EUR pairs are seen extending the rally only if Draghi gives us a specific date on which he intends to begin the QE taper.

As far as EUR/GBP is concerned, it is all about the rising trendline hurdle seen on the weekly chart below

Quite clearly, the cross has had a tough time breaking above the rising trend line in a convincing manner. The trend line hurdle currently stands at 0.8855 levels.

Daily chart