The Czech National Bank’s monetary policy decision will be the key event this week. Thursday’s meeting will bring another rate hike and given the signals from the CNB that were coming over the previous few weeks, it is highly likely to be larger than before. Indeed, the CNB will most probably increase its key rate by 50 basis points to 1.25% – its first 50bp hike since 1997. Markets expect further CNB hikes this year, but one also has to bear in mind that the pandemic still remains the key risk factor. More clarity on possible measures is expected after elections in early October, though nationwide restrictions seem unlikely. All in all, we stick to our 1.5% year-end forecast for the key rate in Czechia. Furthermore, Poland and Slovenia will offer us a glimpse at their September inflation prints. These are likely to have remained elevated – at 5.4% y/y in the former (close to the two-decade high from August) and 2.4% y/y in the latter. SEE countries will publish their retail sales and industrial production figures for August. We expect vivid growth patterns of retail trade to be highlighted, supported not only by consumer confidence and good labor market development, but also a strong tourism season in Croatia. Industry is expected to have retained a brisk pace of growth of 5-6.5% y/y in Croatia and Serbia last month. Romania and Hungary will complete the set of unemployment rate prints for August – we expect confirmation of their robust stances, albeit the low unemployment rate may not fully reflect the pandemic’s impact on the labor market.

FX market developments

Both global and local factors were behind the development on the CEE FX market last week. Increased global risk aversion, boosted by the issues around the real estate sector in China and still present worries about the delta variant and rising odds for faster tightening of monetary conditions in the US, weighed on CEE currencies. While the Czech National Bank will likely deliver a more aggressive tightening step at its meeting this week (a 50bp hike seems quite certain), the decision of the Hungarian central bank to halve the pace of rate increases disappointed the markets. Following the decision of the MNB, the Hungarian forint weakened and moved to its lowest level since the beginning of August, close to 357 vs. the EUR. Deputy Governor Virag’s pledge that the MNB will continue hiking on a monthly basis until the December meeting did not convince market participants. This week, the MNB will hold three EUR tenders to provide EUR liquidity to the market toward the end of the quarter, which should support the HUF. If market expectations of a more aggressive move by the Czech National Bank are to be disappointed, we could see some weakening of the koruna.

Bond market developments

Government bond yields drifted about +5bp w/w in CEE, while more interesting development could be seen on the short end of the yield curves affected by interest rate expectations. Firstly, given that three MPC members of the Czech national bank have already been openly speaking in favor of a larger rate hike (50bp), to be delivered at this week’s MPC meeting, 3x6FRAs moved another +20bp up w/w. Then, the smaller than expected rate hike delivered by the Hungarian central bank last week resulted in about a -25bp decline in 3x6FRAs, followed by a +10bp correction after the Fed signaled an early start to tapering. The Hungarian central bank also decided on a gradual reduction of its QE program and FX swaps which have been injecting HUF liquidity into the market and thus still contributing to monetary easing. It will be interesting to watch the impact, especially on the long end of the curve, given that the MNB has been the dominant buyer and holder of HGBs with maturity above 10Y. This week, Romania will reopen ROMGBs 2027, and Hungary will sell T-bills on top of the regular bond auctions. On Friday, S&P is to issue its assessment of Poland’s sovereign rating; we do not expect any change.

Download The Full CEE Market Insights