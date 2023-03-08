Recap
In our Feb-23 report (01-Feb-23, Brent $85.77), we were expecting a rise to $92.5-93 initially before falling back towards $70 by Jun-23. Overall we were expecting a sideways range trade while below $93.
Brent tested a high of $86.95 in Feb-23, lower than our expected high of $92.50-93 while downside was limited to $79.10.
Executive summary
Brent is likely to be bearish while below $90 and can eventually fall towards $70/66 by Jun-23. The energy complex also looks bearish with possible fall in Natural Gas and Coal prices. Rising US crude stock inventory is another factor that could keep prices lower.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.0550 amid Powell-led USD strength
EUR/USD consolidates near two-month lows below 1.0550, extending the previous downside in early Europe. The pair remains weighed down by Fed Chair Powell’s hawkish rhetoric-led broad-based US Dollar strength and disappointing Retail Sales data from Germany.
GBP/USD stays vulnerable below 1.1850 amid stronger US Dollar
GBP/USD is holding steady below 1.1850, licking its wounds near 2023 lows in the early European morning. Hawkish Fed Chair Powell's comments-led risk aversion is limiting the upside in the pair amidst broadly stronger US Dollar and Treasury yields. US data awaited.
Gold clings to mild losses above $1,800, US ADP, Fed Chair Powell eyed
Gold price seesaws around a one-week low near $1,810 amid broad US Dollar strength. Fed Chair Powell’s influence on the US Treasury bond yield curve acts as the key negative for XAU/USD price. Mixed China-linked headlines restrict Gold price decline ahead of US ADP data.
Ethereum stakers have high confidence in the altcoin, can it catalyze ETH price rally?
Ethereum 2.0 stakers have seen realized value completely taper off over the past ten weeks. ETH stakers and long-term holders remain confident of Ethereum rally despite average losses
ADP Jobs Preview: A sandwich between Powell and NFP Premium
A surprising ADP could have a limited impact, overshadowed by Powell and ahead of NFP. The USD arrives at a critical week with the recovery rally from multi-month lows losing momentum.