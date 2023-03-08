Share:

Recap

In our Feb-23 report (01-Feb-23, Brent $85.77), we were expecting a rise to $92.5-93 initially before falling back towards $70 by Jun-23. Overall we were expecting a sideways range trade while below $93.

Brent tested a high of $86.95 in Feb-23, lower than our expected high of $92.50-93 while downside was limited to $79.10.

Executive summary

Brent is likely to be bearish while below $90 and can eventually fall towards $70/66 by Jun-23 . The energy complex also looks bearish with possible fall in Natural Gas and Coal prices. Rising US crude stock inventory is another factor that could keep prices lower.

