USD: Sep '23 is Down at 101.150.

Energies: Aug '23 Crude is Up at 74.93.

Financials: The Sep '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 13 ticks and trading at 124.25.

Indices: The Sep '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 30 ticks Higher and trading at 4481.00.

Gold: The Aug'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1939.50. Gold is 24 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down and Crude is Up which is normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time Asia is trading Mixed. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible Challenges to Traders:

CPI m/m is out at 830 AM EST. This is Major.

CPI y/y is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Core CPI m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Kashkari Speaks at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

10-y Bond Auction starts at 1 PM EST. This is Major.

Beige Book is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN migrated Higher at around 10 AM EST as the S&P fell around the same time. If you look at the charts below the S&P gave a signal at around 10 AM and the ZN started its Upward climb. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 10 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is now Sep' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2023 - 7/11/23

S&P - Sep 2023 - 7/11/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we saw little evidence of Market Correlation Tuesday morning. The markets veered to the Upside as the Dow closed Higher by 317 points and the other indices closed Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

So, yesterday the markets continued its upward climb with all indices trading and closing Higher. Today we will have the "mother" of all reports in terms of CPI data that the Federal Reserve uses to determine interest rate hikes or not. If the number is tame then there is a strong possibility that the Fed won't hike. If not, then they probably will. We also see the return of "normal" time slots for crude oil inventories and also for tomorrow's Natural Gas Storage numbers. Will today's CPI numbers change market direction? Only time will tell.