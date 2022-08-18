One of the nicknames for copper is ‘Dr Copper’ due to the ability of the asset to diagnose the health of the global economy. Copper is a key commodity used in expanding and growing economies, so copper demand tends to bode well for global economic health.
At the moment there are some mixed global signals. US jobs data is good, but the last US NY Empire State manufacturing survey was a dire miss. The People’s Bank of China cut interest rates on Monday and considered offering guaranteed bonds to certain developers on Tuesday, but COVID cases are high, and retail sales data was a big miss.
So, how will Dr Copper move over the coming weeks? Will copper be able to put in its seasonal gains? If global sentiment suddenly shifts more clearly positive then watch for copper gains in line with its seasonal strength.
Major trade risks: Global growth may suddenly show signs of a slowdown and risk assets can quickly fall. Remember, bull markets take the stairs (gradually climb), but bear markets take the elevator (quickly fall).
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to recover, holds above 1.0100
EUR/USD has staged a rebound after having declined toward 1.0100 in the American session on Thursday but failed to gather momentum. The US Dollar Index clings to strong daily gains above 107.00 after hawkish Fed commentary provided a boost to the dollar.
GBP/USD trades deep in negative territory near 1.2000
GBP/USD extended its daily slide and declined toward 1.2000 during the American trading hours on Thursday. With San Francisco Fed President Daly's hawkish comments helping the dollar outperform its rivals, the pair looks to close the second straight day in the red.
Gold falls below $1,760 as dollar rally continues
After rising above $1,770 amid falling US Treasury bond yields in the early American session, gold reversed its direction and dropped below $1,760. The unabated dollar strength on Thursday seems to be causing XAU/USD to continue to stretch lower.
Why XTZ traders need to be glued to the screen for next 48 hours
Tezos price will likely take a key turn lower today after the bullish print on Wednesday. XTZ price is at the mercy of global markets rolling over this morning. Either the technical support handles hold – or break under dollar pressure.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!