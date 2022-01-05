One of the key risks for copper revolves around how China responds to the Omicron virus threat. If China maintains its COVID-free policy then this could result in large cities once again going into strict lockdowns. This in turn will likely cause supply chain bottlenecks and damage demand for key commodities like copper.
If China, on the other hand, decides that Omicron is not such a serious threat as the Delta variant and therefore tolerates community transmission hopes for global growth could once again strongly stimulate copper demand. Copper’s seasonal pattern is worth being aware of.
Over the last 15 years, Copper has risen 12 times. The largest fall was in 2013 with a 6.37% fall. The largest gain has been in 2008 with an 18.31% gain. Will copper rise again in February?
Major Trade Risks: The main risk to this outlook is widespread lockdowns across China due to rising Omicron cases on the mainland.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
