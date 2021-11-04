Will AUD/CAD fall below 0.9200 soon?

AUD/CAD traded lower today, after it hit resistance slightly below the 0.9250 zone, marked by yesterday’s high and the inside swing low of October 27th. The slide was stopped once again slightly above the key territory of 0.9200, which provided resistance between September 26th and October 12th. Overall, the short-term outlook looks to have turned negative upon the dip below 0.9250 on Tuesday, but in order to get confident on larger declines, we would like to see a dip below 0.9200.
If, indeed, the bears are strong enough to push the action below the 0.9200 zone, we would expect them to dive towards the 0.9150 territory, defined as a support by the low of October 18th. If they don’t stop there, then we may see a test at 0.9133, near the lows of October 6th and 13th, where another break could pave the way towards the lows of October 8th and 11th.
Shifting attention to our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI, already below 50, has turned down again, but the MACD, although below both its zero and trigger lines, shows signs of bottoming. Both indicators detect downside speed, which supports the notion for further declines, but the fact that the MACD shows signs of bottoming makes us careful over a possible small bounce before the next leg south.
On the upside, we would like to see a rebound back above 0.9250 before we start examining a decent recovery. This may not be signal the initiation of an uptrend, but it would confirm a forthcoming higher high on the 4-hour chart. The bulls may then get encouraged to shoot for the 0.9282 zone, marked by Monday’s low, the break of which could see scope for extensions towards Tuesday’s high of 0.9320.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
73.90% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1550 after testing the year low
EUR/USD bounced from a daily low at 1.1527, but remains pressured in the 1.1550 area on the broad-based dollar’s strength. Weaker yields amid policymakers from around the world down talking inflation-related concerns, had no impact on the greenback.
GBP/USD extends post-BOE slump to 1.3470
GBP/USD came under strong bearish pressure after the Bank of England decided to leave its policy rate unchanged at 0.1% while downplaying inflation concerns. Dollar’s strength and a dismal equities behavior add to the bearish case.
Gold back to its comfort zone ahead of 1,800
Gold prices soared to fresh weekly highs, with spot hitting an intraday high of $1,798.90 a troy ounce. The bright metal jumped following the Bank of England monetary policy announcement, as the UK central bank decided to keep rates and the APP unchanged.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu at war as Binance, Crypto.com add SHIB-DOGE trading pair
Dogecoin and Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu tokens rank among the highest traded cryptocurrencies on Indian cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGE and SHIB rivalry ensues with the addition of SHIB-DOGE trading pairs on spot exchanges.
Dovish surprises force yields lower
Stock markets are making small gains as we move towards the end of the week, as investors digest the latest policy decisions from the Fed and BoE and look ahead to tomorrow's jobs report.