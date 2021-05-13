The morning note by squared financial
Global equity markets tumbled after US inflation hit its highest level since 2008, with Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida saying he is "surprised" by the recent spike in inflation adding that the Central Bank is ready to act if needed to contain prices.
US headline CPI came in at 4.2% versus forecasts of 3.6%, as a reopening economy pushed demand and prices higher, prompting concerns over whether interest rate hikes from the Fed could happen sooner rather than anticipated.
It is important to note, however, that prices are coming back from unusually depressed pandemic-driven levels, and that most economists' models don't consider short-term price swings caused by businesses rapidly reopening in their forecasts.
For this reason, the Fed continues to believe that this sharp price increase is due to the rebound following the massive price drop inflicted by the Covid-19 pandemic, and that it will not last.
Today, markets are facing another inflationary test, as US PPI are due to be released later ahead of the US trading session and is expected to accelerate to 5.9% for April. A higher-than-expected wholesale inflation will trigger further weakness on Wall Street, as the Dow Jones crossed the important trend-defining 34000 handle. Due at the same time are the latest initial US weekly jobless claims numbers, expected to fall to 490k from 498k.
Therefore we think today is a crucial pivotal day: either the appetite for risk recovers following weak wholesale inflation and upbeat jobless claims data, causing equities to reverse the recent downtrend. Or, a bearish follow-through day driven by the relentless selling pressure causes stocks to finish in the red again.
The upbeat CPI number also pushed US 10-year Treasury yields back up to 1.70% prompting a US Dollar rally across the board, although GBP and EUR are still on an uptrend from a technical perspective. But we suspect that, rather than risk appetite, relative yields will be the key driver of the US Dollar over the next couple of weeks.
US WTI Crude Oil surged hitting our bullish target at $66.60 as a major US pipeline network was forced to shut down for 5 days following a cyber-attack. Oil prices however are dropping this morning back to our support level at $65 as Colonial Pipeline began to reopen. Although the company "warned" that it will take "several days" before supplies return to normal.
Finally, Gold retreats towards $1800 as market sentiment dwindles. However, with tensions in the Middle East escalating and US yields slowly dropping back as investors digest the US CPI-led debacle, we think Gold prices will retest the $1840 resistance this week.
This information is only for educational purposes and is not an investment recommendation. The information here has been created by SquaredFinancial. All examples and analysis used herein are of the personal opinions of SquaredFinancial. All examples and analysis are intended for these purposes and should not be considered as specific investment advice. The risk of loss in trading securities, options, futures, and forex can be substantial. Customers must consider all relevant risk factors including their own personal financial situation before trading.
