The most highly antipated FOMC Meeting of 2021 and quite possibly the most important monetary policy decision in Jerome Powell’s career took place last Wednesday with Fed officials beginning to talk about the potential for two rate hikes in 2023.

During his press conference, Powell acknowledged for the first time ever, that inflation may turn out to be significantly hotter and more persistent than the Fed was expecting. In other words, he made a complete U-turn on his previous stance – “that the current surge in inflation is only temporary”.

But when you take a step back, the Fed remains about as dovish as ever. When the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is running at 5%, it’s hardly hawkish to say there is a chance price acceleration is faster and lasts longer than anticipated. It already is, and it already has.

Now more uncertainty may be on the way ahead of the central bank’s next meeting in July and its annual conference in Jackson Hole, in late August, where it could announce more details of its tapering plans.

Looking ahead, the Federal Reserve will take center stage again this week with Fed Chair Jerome Powell due to speak before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis. Elsewhere this week, traders will also be paying close attention to the Fed's preferred measure of inflation – The PCE Price Index.

