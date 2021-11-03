This week sees the Reserve Bank of Australia meeting. The base case is that the RBA will not raise rates until 2024. That is despite the last inflation reading moving back up into the RBA’s 2-3% target. So, the meeting tomorrow will be in key focus. Will the RBA maintain their dovish focus? Or will they give the AUDNZD reason to rally? Look at the very interesting seasonal pattern that exists between the AUD and the NZD.
Over the last 10 years, the AUDNZD has fallen 9 times between November 04 and December 19. The average loss has been -2.12%. The largest gain was +0.23% in 2011 and the largest loss was -6.07% in 2014. There is never any guarantee that this seasonal pattern will repeat again this year. However, it is very helpful to notice when these strong seasonal patterns are in place.
Major Trade Risks: The main risk to this seasonal pattern would be if the RBA takes a more hawkish outlook that brings forward interest rate hikes from 2024.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 1.1600 as Powell takes the wind out of dollar's sails
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains around 1.1600 as the dollar is having a difficult time outperforming its major rivals. Following the Fed's decision to reduce asset purchases by $15 billion per month, Chairman Powell emphasized that the liftoff test is not met on employment goal.
GBP/USD continues to push higher toward 1.3700
GBP/USD extended its daily upside in the late American session toward 1.3700. The greenback is struggling to preserve its strength as FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reminds markets that the end of asset purchases won't necessarily mean an automatic rate hike.
GBP/USD continues to push higher toward 1.3700
GBP/USD extended its daily upside in the late American session toward 1.3700. The greenback is struggling to preserve its strength as FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reminds markets that the end of asset purchases won't necessarily mean an automatic rate hike.
Shiba Inu to provide the last buy opportunity before SHIB price doubles again
Shiba Inu price has been consolidating since it hit a new all-time high on October 28. So far, SHIB has been hovering around a crucial barrier, showing indecision among buyers and sellers.
Fed Quick Analysis: Three hawkish taper twists set to lift dollar Premium
The devil is in the details – while the Fed has been preparing markets for its tapering decision for months, there are still three hawkish twists that could push the dollar higher.