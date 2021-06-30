There are several reasons to be alert for a short term top to come in over the next couple of weeks.
In the world of market timing, our histogram system is flagging a potential turn.
Take a look at this chart.
Under this chart there are a series of histograms.
These are not volume indications.
They are our Profit Finding Oracle histogram system – a series of cycles.
They are known in advance and when they peak, we often see changes in trend.
Look closely at the chart and you will see that previous spikes have coincided with market reversals.
We are approaching a significant spike now.
The story does not stop there.
In the following charts you will see mirroring patterns.
Head back to the 2009 low and the beginning of the present bull market and measure the distance to the highs in 2015.
Then move forward the same exact time value then we arrive at the present month.
This means that we should be alert of at least a pause in the rally.
Let’s now add another factor.
This time we will take the time span from the 2018 low to the March 2020 low.
This is 65 weeks – and then project it forward by the same amount.
This takes us to the first week of July.
All these factors suggest that we could well be in a window for at least a pause, if not a trend change.
On the S&P500, the price of 4298.75 will be a critical level.
This is what happened exactly 10 years ago – a significant high came in on 7th July 2011.
Matters got a whole lot worse on the 21st July and thereafter.
Protect your positions if you are long this market.
The Market Timing Report/Cycles Analysis Ltd is a research company. The information contained herein is for general education purposes and is not intended as specific advice or recommendations to any person or entity. Any reference to a transaction, trade, position, holding, security, market, or level is purely meant to educate readers about possible risks and opportunities in the marketplace and are not meant to imply that any person or entity should take any action whatsoever without first evaluating such action(s) in light of their own situation either on their own or through a professional advisor. If a person or entity does not believe they are qualified to make such decisions, they should seek professional advice. The prices listed are for reference only and are in no way intended to represent an actual trade, entry price or exit price conducted by The Market Timing Report/Cycles Analysis Ltd, portfolios managed by any entity affiliated with The Market Timing Report/Cycles Analysis Ltd or any principal or employee of The Market Timing Report/The Market Timing Report/Cycles Analysis Ltd . This information is not a substitute for professional advice of any nature, including tax, legal, and financial. While we believe the information contained herein to be accurate, all numbers should be verified by the reader through independent sources. Trading securities, options, futures, or any other security involves risk and can result in the immediate and substantial loss of the capital invested.
