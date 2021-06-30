There are several reasons to be alert for a short term top to come in over the next couple of weeks.

In the world of market timing, our histogram system is flagging a potential turn.

Take a look at this chart.

Under this chart there are a series of histograms.

These are not volume indications.

They are our Profit Finding Oracle histogram system – a series of cycles.

They are known in advance and when they peak, we often see changes in trend.

Look closely at the chart and you will see that previous spikes have coincided with market reversals.

We are approaching a significant spike now.

The story does not stop there.

In the following charts you will see mirroring patterns.

Head back to the 2009 low and the beginning of the present bull market and measure the distance to the highs in 2015.

Then move forward the same exact time value then we arrive at the present month.

This means that we should be alert of at least a pause in the rally.

Let’s now add another factor.

This time we will take the time span from the 2018 low to the March 2020 low.

This is 65 weeks – and then project it forward by the same amount.

This takes us to the first week of July.

All these factors suggest that we could well be in a window for at least a pause, if not a trend change.

On the S&P500, the price of 4298.75 will be a critical level.

This is what happened exactly 10 years ago – a significant high came in on 7th July 2011.

Matters got a whole lot worse on the 21st July and thereafter.

Protect your positions if you are long this market.