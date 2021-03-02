In the last RBNZ rate decision, the RBNZ has been needing to reference the housing market in their monetary policy decisions. This is not a normal mandate for a central bank. So, why are they having to do this?
A New Zealand surge in house prices
There has been a huge increase in New Zealand house prices. This is partly being fuelled by the very low-interest rates which means that borrowers have access to favourable lending condition. This is allowing the housing sector to keep rising in prices.
What does this create pressure for the RBNZ?
Well, potentially this ‘ties the hands’ of the RBNZ and means that they may be unable to use easy monetary policy. Take a look at the chart below and you can see that as interest rates fall house prices have risen.
The political pressure (remember the mandate to look at housing prices comes from the NZ finance minister) means that the RBNZ will not want to cut interest rates. Cutting rates will definitely further fuel the housing sector bubble. So, it is possible to argue that the RBNZ is not going to be able to easily cut rates.
But what else does it mean?
With interest rates so low many people have only ever known low mortgage rates. Many people, taking their first mortgage in particular, are unaware of the impact a fluctuating interest rate will have on their re-payments. The high-interest rates of the past have not been experienced. This is one are to watch in the future as central banks may find themselves hedged in with political and economic concerns. For now, the RBNZ policy consideration should support the NZD. NZDJPY should find dip buyers as long as the global growth narrative remains in play.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to 1.20 amid worsening mood, ahead of EZ CPI
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.20, extending its losses. The US dollar is benefiting from the risk-averse mood and high US yields. Eurozone inflation figures and speeches from Fed officials are awaited.
GBP/USD falls below 1.39 amid speculation about the UK's budget
GBP/USD is under pressure, trading below 1.39 as the dollar gains ground. Speculation is mounting ahead of the UK Chancellor's budget presentation on Wednesday, with tax hikes on the cards.
XAU/USD bounces off multi-month lows, lacks follow-through
Strong follow-through USD buying continued exerting some downward pressure on gold. A softer risk tone, retreating US bond yields helped limit any deeper losses for the metal. The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for a further near-term decline.
Cardano: Bulls need to take a breather before a 100% upswing to $2.08
Cardano price shows resilient bulls pushing the coin to new all-time highs regularly. Now, a 10% to 15% pullback seems to be coming ADA’s way before a 100% bull rally. This bull rally will put Cardano price at a new all-time high of $2.08.
US Dollar Index moves to 4-week highs near 91.30
The greenback adds to recent gains above the 91.00 mark and record fresh multi-week highs when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).