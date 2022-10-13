Gold prices plunged back under $1,700 an ounce this week amid the continuing strength of the U.S. dollar, which arguably remains the metal's number one headwind at a time when it would otherwise benefit from safe-haven demand. Some analysts warn that gold remains vulnerable to additional selling pressure due to the current macro backdrop.

However, others highlighted an apparent disconnect between how gold would typically perform during times such as this versus how it has actually performed. Unsurprisingly, the dollar appears to blame for that disconnect.

Gold, a relative outperformer

Nonetheless, even though gold notched its sixth consecutive monthly decline in September, it's still outperforming many other asset classes. According to the World Gold Council, the yellow metal declined 2.6% last month amid the surging dollar and higher bond yields.

However, it remained resilient despite those challenges and pressure from net shorts and ETF outflows. In its October "Gold Market Commentary" report, the World Gold Council noted that September was a challenging month for most assets, as global equities declined 9.5%, global bonds were off by 5.1%, and commodities tumbled 8.4%.

Although gold remained a relative outperformer last month, making it a good diversifier, the metal still didn't serve as the crisis hedge it has historically been shown to be, especially when measured in U.S. dollars. However, investors who buy in other currencies are enjoying a robust year-to-date performance for gold.

For example, gold was up 1.5% in the Japanese yen, 1.4% in the British pound, 2.6% in the Canadian dollar, and 4.2% in the Australian dollar. On the other hand, the metal declined 2.6% in the U.S. dollar, 1.6% in the Swiss franc, and 0.8% in the Turkish lira. Gold was nearly flat in the euro and Indian rupee.

The World Gold Council noted additional pressure on the dollar gold price in the form of gold futures, which plunged to their shortest net position in four years. Meanwhile, gold exchange-traded funds continued to dump the metal, shedding 95 tons during September.

A disconnect with gold's would-be performance

The World Gold Council's Gold Return Attribution Model displayed a disconnect between the performance suggested for gold based on its long-term drivers and how the metal actually performed.

The council pointed to sizable positive residuals this year captured within the 'unexplained" category. It suggested that they are probably the result of an "unquantified geopolitical risk premium in gold and/ or a change in the sensitivity of gold to some of the underlying variables." The World Gold Council believes both factors are at play.

In terms of a change in sensitivity, the council believes investors have become less concerned about rising interest rates, although they are not totally unconcerned. The World Gold Council pointed out that forward expectations of rates remain relatively low.

According to the council, the surging dollar, rising interest rates and negative sentiment combined to drag gold lower in September.

Gold in the near term

The U.S. Dollar Index is up 15% year to date, making the currency a major headache for many assets so far in the second half of the year. At this point, the dollar is also becoming a growing burden for the world's central banks, and the World Gold Council sees the impact on gold as twofold.

Of course, since gold is typically quoted in U.S. dollars, a stronger dollar results in tumbling gold prices. Additionally, the World Gold Council believes the dollar has seen a sizable rally in safe-haven demand, which has compounded the first impact on the gold price by creating competition for the metal.

The council cited interest rate differentials and safe-haven flows as the two factors it believes explain nearly 90% of the dollar's strength since late 2020.

For example, the Federal Reserve has been tightening its monetary policy more aggressively than the other major central banks, making the U.S. an attractive place for yield. Additionally, investors have found refuge in the Fed's overnight liquidity reverse-repo facility, where holdings have doubled from $1.2 trillion to $2.4 trillion in only one year.

Continued pressure on gold — for now

Gold remains vulnerable to additional selling pressure because investors don't want to give up on the strong dollar trade due to the current macro backdrop. In an email on Tuesday, Edward Moya of OANDA warned that gold would continue to struggle, and not just because of the Fed's aggression. He also pointed to other macro factors supporting the dollar's strength.

"Bullion will struggle here as the dollar will easily be supported, given the war in Ukraine is intensifying and the financial plumbing abroad is a big risk," Moya said. "If the bond market selloff continues, gold prices could easily fall back towards the $1,640 level. A policy mistake by the [Bank of England] by the end of the week is what might be needed to break below bullion's September lows."

With reversing the dollar's strength as a primary goal that could boost the gold price, the World Gold Council also looked at scenarios that could accomplish that feat.

How the dollar could reverse course

The organization cited three factors that could trigger a reversal or at least a pause in the dollar's strength, alleviating some of the pressure on gold. The first is a historically high valuation and positioning in the dollar relative to the other components in the Dollar Index.

The second is intervention by central banks in the currency or bond markets, and the third is bond market expectations becoming better aligned with reality.

The Dollar Index is at its highest level in 20 years. As a result, it's the most expensive major currency by a sizable margin. The World Gold Council also noted futures positioning that indicates crowded longs in the Dollar Index versus the euro, yen and pound, which are the index's primary components.

Those extreme positions appear to be rolling over now. Over the last decade, when net longs in the Dollar Index as a share of open interest have fallen through 40% from an elevated positioning, it has coincided with a more prolonged drop in the index. The net long share is around 55 after dropping from its peak of 77 in June.

The year-to-date numbers emphasize the discrepancies between gold's dollar-denominated performance and its performance in other currencies. While the metal is down 5% on a nominal basis and off by 10% in real terms in the dollar, it is up 7.5% and 0.7%, respectively, in the euro. Gold is also up 14.7% on a nominal basis and has gained 11.8% in real terms in the yen year to date. In the pound, gold is up 10.6% and 3.4%, respectively.

Watching the world's central banks

The World Gold Council also looked at what central banks are doing outside the U.S. for clues on what's ahead for the dollar and thus, gold as well. The organization noted that countries were vying for weaker currencies just three years ago.

However, now they're doing all they can to strengthen their currencies—even to the point of actively intervening in the foreign exchange markets. For example, the Bank of Japan made a move in September for the first time in 24 years.

The yen makes up 15% of the Dollar Index and is the cheapest major currency in the world. Further, there is a sizable net short position against it, and the Bank of Japan has the largest stockpile of assets in the U.S. dollar, which it could use to defend its currency. The World Gold Council believes these factors suggest a significant risk of reversal for the dollar.

After the BoJ intervened to support the yen, China's and India's central banks made similar moves. Although they aren't components of the Dollar Index, their moves are still significant. The World Gold Council also pointed to the Bank of England's interventions in the bond markets.

The pound makes up 12% of the Dollar Index. The BoE's moves indirectly supported the sudden fall in the currency and, to a lesser extent, the European Central Bank through its support for Italian bonds.

According to the World Gold Council, interventions such as these have been more successful when multiple countries worked together, so all ECB members may be required to weaken the dollar. If that happens, the organization predicts a material impact on the dollar.

What if the dollar does reverse?

Of course, if the dollar does finally reverse course, it would be positive for gold, but other risks remain. For example, the World Gold Council estimates that every 1% decline in the dollar would lead to an increase of 0.88% in the gold price. The organization suggested a hypothetical situation in which the currency's entire year-to-date return is unwound, which it believes would boost the gold price by 13%.

Another potential outcome of a weaker dollar is a rally in risk assets, which could exacerbate global inflation. However, the World Gold Council sees this scenario as positive for gold because it could draw more investors as an inflation hedge, particularly without headwinds for the dollar.

On the other hand, a key risk for gold is the dumping of U.S Treasuries, which have been held as reserve assets. This scenario could raise yields even more, also increasing gold's opportunity cost. However, the World Gold Council sees a new set of issues stemming from an uncontrolled increase in yields, which it believes makes this scenario remote.