The latest communication from the BoC shows that the bank is clearly on an interest rate hiking path. Earlier in October governor Tiff Macklem said that he remains firmly on an interest-rate hiking path saying that price pressures are clearly elevated and risk becoming entrenched without further interest rate hikes. So, with that in mind here is a look at what to be mindful of when trading the CAD.
Despite the more hawkish comments from Governor Macklem, there is a slowdown in the Canadian economy. House prices have been falling, jobs decreasing, and inflation has also been falling lower. The headline inflation figure has been dropping.
On top of this, the core inflation metric has been falling too.
So, Governor Macklem’s position would be vulnerable to changing if we saw more of a deceleration in the Canadian economy. Also, remember that the US is Canada’s biggest trading partner, so a slowdown in the US could also weigh on the CAD. The Bank of Canada’s current interest rate is 3.25%. Its terminal rate is priced in just under 4%, so the bank is seen as only 75bps away from that. The BoC is seen as hiking by 50bps at its next meeting on October 26. The meaning? The CAD is more sensitive to downward surprises than the upside ones.
The main takeaway
Any significant misses in incoming data could see the CAD rapidly re-price and sell-off. Traders should favour opportunities to sell CAD on bad data.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 0.9750 as US dollar rebounds ahead of data
EUR/USD is extending losses below 0.9800, as the US dollar stages a decent comeback, despite the risk-rally on European markets and weaker Treasury yields. Traders await the key US consumer-centric data on Friday.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.1300 amid falling Gilt yields, US data eyed
GBP/USD is accelerating its decline below 1.1300, as UK Gilt yields tumble on the final day of the BOE bond buyback. Meanwhile, the US dollar shrugs off weaker yields and rebounds ahead of the Retail Sales and UoM Consumer Sentiment data.
Gold pares weekly losses below $1,700 ahead of US consumer-centric data
Gold price (XAU/USD) picks up bids to refresh intraday high near $1,670, extending the previous day’s rebound from a fortnight low, as global markets turn cautiously optimistic ahead of Friday’s key US consumer-centric data.
Ripple: Only one hurdle stands between XRP and $0.90
XRP price continues to remain strong relative to other altcoins despite the recent downturn. Regardless, the crypto markets seem to be shifting their bias to favoring bulls, so investors can expect Ripple to continue its ascent.
US Retail Sales Preview: Positive surprises eyed for dollar bulls to regain poise Premium
Amidst the continued drop in gasoline prices, easing inflation expectations and improvement in American consumers’ confidence, yet another rise in US Retail Sales may not come as a surprise for the month of September.