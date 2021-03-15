First, You Need To Understand What The Market Is

When it is stripped back to its basics, the market is an auction and involves one party trying to sell something and another party or number of parties, looking to buy in competition with each other.

In the past, this process was easy to observe in an open outcry pit of an exchange where traders stood around shouting offers to buy and sell at prices they called, just like any other auction process. Over the past 30 years these venues have been replaced by electronic trading. The following list shows the time course of the closure of some exchanges around the world as listed in Wikipedia.

The London Stock Exchange moved to electronic trading in 1986.

The Borsa Italiana, Italy's stock market moved to electronic trading in 1994.

The Bombay Stock Exchange moved to electronic trading in 1995.

The Colombo Stock Exchange adopted electronic trading in 1997.

The Toronto Stock Exchange adopted electronic trading in 1997.

International Petroleum Exchange (IPE) moved to electronic trading in 2005.

Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX) moved to electronic trading in 2008.

New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex) moved to electronic trading in 2006.

New York Stock Exchange moved to electronic trading in 2007.

Then, Who The Participants Are

In an open outcry environment, the traders were registered traders who worked for brokerage firms and provided a buy/sell service for their clients. Clients were typically individuals, companies, and institutions, with a sophisticated understanding of financial affairs in general and the traded market in particular.

Electronic trading has opened the door for trading to be accessible to a much wider range of participants. All the original participants are still involved, but now, brokerage companies provide trading connections to almost anyone who can deposit money in the brokers trust account. This has attracted a large pool of participants whose level of financial sophistication is lower than the traditional participants. Many of these people have heard that it is easy to get involved and make a lot of money. Most these participants have also had little exposure to any form of training that might help them make a success of their endeavour. This fact contributes to the high failure rate of new traders hoping for enormous success.

So What do Traders See?

Imagine yourself as a single trader sitting in front of your computer screen watching prices move on your chart. What is it that you are seeing? When asked this question, many traders will forget about what is happening in the background and believe that they are simply watching the movement of price. Others will have read that what they are watching is a measure of the fear and greed of the totality of traders involved in the market.

However, the market is a really an auction. Most people will have some idea of how an auction works when applied to something tangible, like a house or a single item. Multiple bidders competing against each other to arrive at the highest price that one of the bidders is willing to pay for the house. The market’s auction process is essentially the same, but it is far more dynamic, involving large numbers of buyers and sellers providing a changing cycle of supply and demand.

If there are more buyers than sellers, then demand will be higher than supply and price will rise.

If there are more sellers than buyers, then supply rises against demand and price will fall.

Now let’s reconsider the original question. What are you watching when you are studying your chart looking for an opportunity to trade? Answer: You are observing the change in price that is occurring as a result of changes in supply and demand of the instrument being traded.

This distinction may not seem significant, but it is essential to understand if you are going to be a participant in the auction. If you believe you are just looking at a graph and don’t understand what is going on behind the scenes, you won’t understand why other things happen during the trading process.

Stop Losses – A Classic Misconception

As an example, a classic misconception that comes from not understanding the background processes involves stop losses, specifically why they do not always get ‘respected’ when price crashes through a trader’s stop loss. While stop losses are effective and important techniques, they do not always work. When a stop loss is triggered, it requires that there is someone else in the auction who wants to take the other side of the transaction.

Let’s Consider an Example

Ashley has bought AUDUSD and is in the market before the Australian employment data is due to be released. In case the data is negative, a stop loss is placed below the entry price. Ashley believes the risk has been covered because they will be taken out at the stop loss.

However, when the rates are released, they are much worse than anticipated and price falls dramatically, within a second, price blasts through the stop loss but the actual exit is 100 pip lower than the stop loss. How could this be? Why didn’t the stop loss get ‘respected’?

If you understand that the process is an auction, you will understand why the stop loss didn’t exit the trade as anticipated. When the stop loss price is ‘hit’, it simply means that you have placed a sell order to close the position. For you to sell, someone else needs to want to buy but if the market has just been affected by bad news, then no one will want to buy. Eventually price falls enough that buyers start to see it is a good bet to buy and the sell order generated by the stop loss is then filled by a buyer looking for a bargain.

The better you understand the market, the better you will be able to understand the market, its dizzying heights and the risks involved, including stop losses.