Why should stocks be monitored now?

The geocosmic key date of July 26th (announced by our dedicated analysts several weeks before) is now retrospectively seen as it changed the trend in the EURUSD from up to sideways. By then we stopped planning new long trades.

Meanwhile we are in August which has been pointed out as a key reversal month. The effects are seen in US stocks where the Dow Industrials currently trades below its weekly pivot point at 21,725.

"...even though stocks printed a bullish reversal on Monday, the Selling on Strength number is a signal that stocks will continue lower and perhaps break below the previous daily cycle low. If that happened that would form a failed daily cycle and would allow stocks to complete their intermediate cycle decline." explains this independent analyst to FXStreet.

From a sector rotation perspective, Mike Paulenhoff, is pointing at Consumer Staples and the price action developing in those stocks:

"For a sector that is supposed to represent defensive, cash n' carry, "recession-proof" businesses, a topping formation reflects a risk-on, possibly excessively optimistic view of business conditions and the economy that is sucking capital out of XLP."

And what happens to the US Dollar when risk-on intensifies? Joel Kruger elaborates:

"It has never really mattered if negative risk is happening in the US, especially when it comes to risk that will have an unwelcoming impact on the rest of the global economy. And so, if this risk really does intensify, I believe the Buck will actually rally. "

Our net positioning now is net-short on EURUSD. Follow our idea generation, risk management and real trades on our Coastline Trading timeline.