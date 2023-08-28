Overall, the US Dollar remains in the driver’s seat as the new week gets going. We’ve seen fresh yearly highs in the Buck against currencies like the Yen, New Zealand Dollar, and Australian Dollar in recent sessions, while other currencies trade at multi-session lows against the Buck.
Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays bid above 1.0800 as US Dollar retreats on upbeat mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0800, rebounding from 13-week lows in early Europe on Monday. The US Dollar pullback lifts the pair amid the return of risk flows while traders digest Friday's hawkish comments from Fed Chair Powell and ECB President Lagarde.
GBP/USD regains 1.2600 amid softer US Dollar, UK holiday
GBP/USD is rising above 1.2600, gaining some positive traction on the first day of a new week The pair benefits t from a modest US Dollar retreat, as China's policy support measures boost risk appetite. Light trading is likely to extend due to the UK Summer Bank holiday.
Gold set to range between two key moving averages ahead of US jobs data
Gold price is trading around a flatline, defending the $1,900 mark early Monday, as the dust settles after Friday’s volatile trading. The United States Dollar (USD) is correcting US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s hawkish remarks-led rally to 12-week highs seen on Friday.
Charles Hoskinson says Cardano will beat competitors Bitcoin, Ethereum, become world’s largest cryptocurrency
Charles Hoskinson, an American entrepreneur and the creator of Cardano shared his thoughts on Cardano. The creator of the Ethereum-alternative believes the token is likely to beat competitors Bitcoin and Ethereum, in terms of market capitalization.
The week ahead – US Nonfarm Payrolls, EU flash CPI and US PCE inflation
Due to increasing concerns over deflationary pressures, recent thinking on further ECB rate hikes has been shifting to a possible pause when the central bank next meets in September.