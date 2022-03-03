A deep look at the immediate situation for the Federal Reserve and Europe. While Australia deals with floods.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds back above 1.1050 level from 22-month lows, still trading heavy as NFP looms
EUR/USD hit fresh 22-month lows on Thursday in the 1.1030s on ongoing euro weakness amid the Russo-Ukraine conflict. The pair has since rebounded back above the 1.1050 mark, but is still down about 0.5% on the day.
GBP/USD steadies around 1.3350 amid Brexit hopes, eyes on Ukraine, US NFP
GBP/USD bears took a breather around 1.3345-50 amid Brexit optimism during early Friday morning in Asia. Even so, the cable pair remains on the back foot for the second consecutive week as the US dollar cheers cautious mood in the market, mainly due to the Ukraine-Russia standoff and chatters over the Fed’s 0.50% rate hike in March.
Gold surges in late New York trade to print $1,941.29 high
There has been a surge in the price of gold in the late US session. It is now 0.6% higher and has reached a new high of $1,941.29. The US dollar has suffered a marginal blow late in the day without anything fundamental crossing the news wires.
Algorand presents buying opportunity before ALGO hits $1.25
Algorand price action is currently struggling to capitalize on last week’s rally. Despite last week’s candlestick closing in the red, it did print a bullish hammer reversal pattern after ALGO rallied more than 20% from the weekly lows.
The war is only a week old but there is plenty of time for the Fed and ECB to up their game
No sooner did we question whether the Fed chickens out at the policy meeting than Mr. Powell told Congress that while inflation is expected to drop over the course of the year, “we expect it will be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate at our meeting later this month.”