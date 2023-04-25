Bloomberg recently wrote a helpful piece summarising reasons why professional investors think the USD may be weaker going forward. This is due to the Fed reaching the peak in its rate cycle, the strength of the Yuan and the JPY, as well as a potential de-dollarization trend that could accelerate over the next decade.
The Fed peak?
The Fed meets on May 3, and many analysts see the Fed as making one more rate hike before pausing. However, 40% of the 331 correspondents surveyed expect the Fed to start loosening interest rates the year. 87% of those surveyed see the Fed cutting interest rates to 3% or below. So, if these professional opinions are right the USD could see a flush lower if the Fed pulls back from a steeper rate path.
Yen and yuan appreciation?
Speculation that the BoJ will abandon its yield curve control policy has so far been resisted by the BoJ’s governor, Ueda. However, if Ueda does act, and moves away from the yield control policy, then the JPY could strengthen rapidly.
Professional investors are also expecting the Yuan to gain as China’s economy wakes up.
Is de-dollarization really ahead?
The move away from the USD has long been mooted as a possibility and the majority of those surveyed by Bloomberg now see the dollar representing less than half of global FX reserves within 10 years. See the result of that Bloomberg survey here:
In reality, the near-term direction of the USD is most likely to come from if/when the Fed makes a policy shift. If the Fed feels it has to keep hiking to contain inflation then expect a possible near-term USD strength. The BoJ meets this week, so a surprise shift in policy could pressure the USD as the JPY would possibly sharply gain (watch the USDJPY).
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1000 as USD recovery gains momentum
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide and declined below 1.1000 in the American session on Tuesday. The risk-averse market environment following the weak consumer sentiment data helps the US Dollar gather further recovery momentum and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD tests 1.2400 on renewed US Dollar strength
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and fell to the 1.2400 area on Tuesday. The souring market mood on disappointing consumer confidence data from the US provides a boost to the US Dollar, forcing GBP/USD to stay on the back foot.
Gold: Demand for safety maintains XAU/USD near $2,000 Premium
Financial markets turned risk-averse on Tuesday, helping the US Dollar to advance throughout the European session, to later extend gains after Wall Street’s opening. Still, Gold also found demand amid the dismal mood, with XAU/USD currently trading at around $1,990 a troy ounce, after posting an intraday low of $1,976.10.
Bitcoin price eyes retest of $30,000 as bulls reveal their hands
Bitcoin price shows a bullish setup in formation, hinting at an optimistic start to the week. If this technical formation plays out, BTC could be due for a quick recovery rally that could retest a key psychological level.
Microsoft’s AI boost to fade?
The recent excitement surrounding AI has resulted in some significant upside for Microsoft over the last few weeks. However, with earnings due out tomorrow is Microsoft in for an earnings shock?