Joe Biden finally signed the massive US infrastructure bill and the news had a negative impact on cryptocurrencies, as the new tax-reporting requirements for digital currencies are part of the $550 billion infrastructure bill that Biden has just signed. Therefore, a good part of yesterday’s selloff is due to a mounting stress about regulation and taxation of cryptocurrencies.
In traditional markets, the risk sentiment is ok-ish, and the price action on index level is flattish, but inflation worries are everywhere, and there are rising rumours that higher interest rates wouldn’t even help taming inflation pressures!
In the FX, the euro continues weakening against the US dollar and the pound, and the upcoming European inflation figures could hardly boost the ECB doves more than the BoE’s.
Finally, Rivian is up by another 15%, but the present price action seems like a time bomb that could harm the bulls with no protection!
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
EUR/USD: A weak rebound reveals a still strong bearish trend
Euro recovered some lost ground from the lowest level since July 2020 near 1.1260 and climbed to 1.1335 but then dropped back toward 1.1300. The combination of a stronger USD, a decline in equity prices and a slide of the euro against its main rivals favored the retreat.
GBP/USD extends rebound, closes in on 1.3500
GBP/USD gained traction in the early American session on Wednesday and started to push higher toward 1.3500. The modest dollar weakness and the stronger-than-expected inflation report from the UK help the pair gather bullish momentum.
XAU/USD bulls eager to end consolidation phase, critical drop in yields eyed
Is the correction over? That is the crucial question for gold bulls after the recent bounce. Buyers can be thankful for a drop in US Housing Starts – which came out at 1.52 million annualized vs. 1.58 million expected in October.
Ethereum price crash halted, but the point of max pain is yet to come
ETH price saw its uptrend grind to a halt on Tuesday as ETH price shed 10% of its value. During the rout, many bulls got stopped out of their long positions, and this saw an acceleration of buy-side demand declining.
WTI drops to fresh daily lows under $79.50 despite bullish inventory report
WTI has turned lower in recent trade, breaking out to fresh daily lows despite a bullish inventory report. The report has perhaps been interpreted as increasing the likelihood that the Biden administration taps the SPR.