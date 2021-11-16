Joe Biden finally signed the massive US infrastructure bill and the news had a negative impact on cryptocurrencies, as the new tax-reporting requirements for digital currencies are part of the $550 billion infrastructure bill that Biden has just signed. Therefore, a good part of yesterday’s selloff is due to a mounting stress about regulation and taxation of cryptocurrencies.

In traditional markets, the risk sentiment is ok-ish, and the price action on index level is flattish, but inflation worries are everywhere, and there are rising rumours that higher interest rates wouldn’t even help taming inflation pressures!

In the FX, the euro continues weakening against the US dollar and the pound, and the upcoming European inflation figures could hardly boost the ECB doves more than the BoE’s.

Finally, Rivian is up by another 15%, but the present price action seems like a time bomb that could harm the bulls with no protection!