Yesterday’s US ADP print was too strong to please the Fed, as the data revealed way stronger than expected private job additions in December, posting 235’000 new private jobs last month, versus only around 150’000 expected by analysts.
Today’s NFP read is also expected to reveal around 200’000 new nonfarm jobs in the US - quite a strong figure when you think that recession could be around the corner in the US.
Therefore, stronger-than-expected jobs data will certainly boost inflation expectations, bring the Fed hawks back to the market, send the US yields and the dollar higher, and stocks lower.
Pricing in Fed funds futures still points at a 25bp hike in Fed’s next monetary policy meeting, meaning that we could rapidly see the pricing turn in favour of a 50bp in case of strong jobs data.
In the FX, Cable slipped below 1.20 – and is even testing 1.19 at the time of video shooting. The EURUSD is drilling below the positive trend base that’s building since November, and is preparing to test the 1.05 to the downside. US jobs data, and the USD reaction will likely determine the mood into the weekly closing bell.
In individual news, Amazon fires 18’000, Salesforce cuts 10% of workforce, Bed, Bath and Beyond and Genesis warned of bankruptcy, as Silvergate saw $8 billion leave after the FTX collapse.
Bitcoin remains stoic to news, while Grayscale’s Bitcoin trust trades with 45% discount to its NAV.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
