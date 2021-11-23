Turkey's lira is down over 10% after President Tayyip Erdogan defended recent sharp rate cuts, and vowed to win his "economic war of independence" despite widespread criticism and pleas to reverse course.

The currency slide is the lira's biggest fall since the previous central bank chief was dismissed in March and its 11 days of losses are its worst run since November 1999, according to Reuters.

Find out why this is happening and what might come next with Anthony Cheung and Eddie Donmez.