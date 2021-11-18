The CNY surprisingly strong
The trade weighted CNY has continued to strengthen throughout the year and is now up 10% from the bottom last year -" despite a property crisis and sharp economic Chinese slowdown.
When the overall level of USD strengthens, USD/CNY usually moves higher as well, as the USD also strengthens vs. CNY. However, this relationship has broken down this year (note EUR/USD is on reverse axis).
EUR/CNY lowest in five years
Changes in relative short rates is normally a good anchor for USD/CNY. But this pattern has also broken down. Rising US money market rates amid falling China money market rates have not strengthened USD this time vs. CNY. However, we sometimes see a lag before the currency responds, which is part of the reason why we still look for a rise in USD/CNY in 2022.
Due to both USD strength vs EUR AND CNY strength vs the USD, the CNY has appreciated strongly against EUR. EUR/CNY is thus at the lowest levels in five years.
