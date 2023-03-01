Gold is not sexy, not trendy, very old, and to many, looks tacky.
In the age of global visibility, people are just as concerned about getting perceived to be successful as they are about actually being successful. Sitting on an asset that Egyptian royalties used to represent wealth and authority, doesn’t seem to be too attractive.
They want the speed by which bitcoin used to shoot up. You can go from nothing to affording a retirement for 10 people in less than a year.
It is not as exciting as betting on a stock of a company that promotes sustainable use of natural resources.
And it has suffered decades of bashing of environmentalists who condone any kind of digging.
It is usually the older investors, those who have spent years studying different assets, those who have experienced the highs and lows of the financial market, those who have experienced real success and failures with different assets who understand the real value of gold.
They understand that building a portfolio is like putting together a sports team. Each asset is to each player or position. Each comes with its own role.
In basketball, stocks or a business might be your forward or shooting guard, the one that brings the points.
Crypto is your rookie, one that could eventually be your franchise player but with youth comes volatility and uncertainty.
Then you have guards, that’s gold. That’s the one that holds steady, consistent in points and defense but not flashy. It’s your last resort, the one that picks up every slack that other players have left behind.
It’s the older investors that don’t get nervous with every up and down of the market. They know that when some assets go down, others can go up. They know that when a market plunges, you should be able to hold the fort with a strong portfolio especially because gold is there.
Gold is a hedge against inflation and a store of value.
