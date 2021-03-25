- Overview of market sentiment at the European open (00:00).

- EU/UK signal vaccine progress as block hardens export curbs (3:08).

- Astra lowers vaccine efficacy to 76% after US concerns (4:14).

- What's happening in the Suez Canal and why is it important (6:40).

- North Korea fires missiles into sea near Japan (20:06).

- Review of the main events on the calendar today (20:53).