While the current pull-back on black gold is fundamentally triggered by different forces, where is the prevailing wind coming from that is pushing prices lower?
On Wednesday, the day after the US Fed’s Chair Powell showed a more hawkish tone, crude oil prices dropped 2.5% following profit-takings on most commodity markets - new fears emerged that a world economic slowdown combined with rising interest rates could negatively impact the global demand. By the way, talking about profit-takings, our subscribers took theirs on Monday within the last phases of the strong rally in crude oil that hit our last projected targets.
United States Crude Oil Inventories
The commercial crude oil reserves in the United States unexpectedly dropped in the week ended May 13, according to figures released on Wednesday by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).
US crude inventories have decreased by almost 3.4 million barrels, which implies greater demand and would normally be considered a bullish factor for crude oil prices. However, it appears that with the US Federal Reserve’s sustained hawkish tone, which contributes to pushing commodities to the lower side, the market does not pay as much attention to US crude inventories, which are relegated to the background…
(Source: Investing.com)
WTI Crude Oil (CLM22) Futures (June contract, daily chart)
United States Gasoline Inventories
On the other hand, some additional figures extracted from the same EIA report were released:
These are US Gasoline Reserves, which plunged by almost 4.78 million barrels over a week, while the market forecasted a decline of only 1.33 million barrels.
(Source: Investing.com)
RBOB Gasoline (RBM22) Futures (June contract, daily chart)
Consequently, despite demand for black gold, which nevertheless remains at a high level according to the two above figures, crude oil prices continued to slide on Thursday. They proceeded with their decline from the previous day, still dampened by fears of a global economic slowdown.
The possible easing of US sanctions against Venezuela could be considered another bearish factor, coming in addition to the Hungarian veto on the EU’s plan to ban Russian oil. The European problems didn’t stop there, as Turkey opposed the opening of talks on the NATO membership extension to Finland and Sweden after the two Nordic countries submitted a formal application.
The current situation of Hungary is quite understandable, since the Central European country is particularly dependent on Russian hydrocarbons.
All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and Sunshine Profits' employees and associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Radomski is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Przemyslaw Radomski's, CFA reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles key hurdle to 0.7100 at fortnight high, focus on PBOC
AUD/USD struggles for clear directions around mid-0.7000s, after refreshing a two-week high the previous day. That said, the Aussie pair pares the biggest daily gains in a week inside a 30-pip trading range, holding lower grounds near 0.7250.
EUR/USD surges towards 1.0580 as bulls ignore a risk-off mood, post-ECB minutes
The shared currency is rallying on Thursday due to a weaker US dollar, despite a risk-aversion environment that usually benefits the greenback, but not this time, as the EUR/USD rose more than 1%.
Gold oscillates around $1,840 as DXY tumbles, risk-off impulse favors
Gold price (XAU/USD) is consolidating below $1,850.00 in a minor range of $1,840.02-1,844.08 in the early Asian session. The precious metal has delivered a perpendicular upside move on Thursday from a low near $1,800.00.
Cardano is still on pace to retest $0.40, but bears shouldn't get too excited
Cardano is on professional traders' urgent watchlist as the digital asset could enter a mid-term bottom in the $0.45 zone before rallying upwards towards $0.60. ADA, like several cryptos, has been in a steep bear rally, which demands the need for balance and proportion.
Warning signs in China's economic outlook as COVID-19 spreads
New variables both within and outside of China in 2022 have placed the country's economy under new pressure. In the first quarter, its economic growth rate was only 4.8%, which was 0.7 percentage points lower than the annual economic growth target of 5.5%.