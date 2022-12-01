Powell said that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will slow down the pace of rate hikes from next month while insisting that smaller increases are less important than how much further to go and for how long.
But all investors heard was ‘the Fed will hike by 50bp next month and bla bla bla…’
US yields and the dollar fell, equities rallied!!!
The US dollar’s depreciation is being cheered across the market.
The EURUSD pushed above the 200-DMA as the dollar-yen fell to 136.50. And if Japan doesn’t need to spend its FX reserves to strengthen the back of the yen, they could well use it to increase the defense spending, without increasing taxes and without cutting spending.
And Japan is not the only country that increases defense spending. Bigger global budget for spending boosts defense stocks!
In commodities, American crude rallied past the $81pb yesterday as US crude oil inventories fell by 12.6 million barrels last week, well above the 3.2 million barrel draw expected by analysts. It is because exports ran hot, and refineries hit their highest capacity since August 2019.
But be careful with the rising recession odds, because investors have been cutting their net speculative positions despite the supply concerns, and that’s probably going to limit the topside potential!
