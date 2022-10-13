I am fanatical about cypher patterns and rely on them to gain low risk entries into the FX market. In this article I am going to explain my bias going into the US inflation figures, CPI.
Although this is clearly high risk, with the high risk also comes the potential for high returns. We will highlight the R ratio on the charts (risk against return).
Let us look at the USD basket chart. It should be noted that this is NOT DXY but a basket of the 7 FX USD majors laid on top of each other. I use these charts to analyse single currency strength or weakness.
USD basket (4hr)
Here we can see a projected BAT formation (blue) giving us a downward bias towards the completion of the BC leg, close to 367. The real beauty here is the inside Butterfly pattern (orange) that completes without taking out the previous swing high. This gives us a defined entry (on completion of the Butterfly) and a stop (a break of the swing high), thus giving a dizzy R ratio of 26. We now rely on the CPI figure as the catalyst.
EUR/USD 8hr
Reflecting this bias back onto EURUSD and we have two set ups. One offering an R rate of 13.4. The other an R rate of 23.65 (see this week earlier report).
USD/CHF weekly
Looking further afield, could this be the topping level for USDCHF, projecting the next move down towards 0.8940-0.8910 over the medium-term. The setup coming in near to 10/1 R/R.
AUD/USD weekly
What about AUDUSD? Is the end of the AB leg in a large weekly Crab pattern?
USD/CHF 4h
Do we have a inside leg completing?
Good luck over the CPI figures and see you on the other side.
The analysis, data and visual graphic charts or pictures contained herein are provided “as is” and without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. Educate2accumulate, contractors or employees, or any third-party data provider, shall not have any liability for any loss sustained by anyone who has relied on the information contained in any Educate2accumulate publication. All products and services of Educate2accumulate are sold as information services for investors and traders and are not personal recommendations to buy or sell securities or any other type of investment, nor an offer to buy or sell securities or any other type of investment. The publishers of Educate2accumulate and all other products and services of Educate2accumulate are not brokers and are not acting in any way to influence the purchase or sale of any security. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice, and you should always obtain current information and perform due diligence before trading. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The Subscriber to Educate2accumulate educational service agrees they will not hold Educate2accumulate or any of its employees, partners, and/or affiliates liable for any trading decisions or actions taken by the Subscriber based directly on the educational posts placed in the live trading room. We recommend that anyone trading financial markets should do so with caution and consult with a qualified independent financial advisor or professional investment consultant before doing so. Trading can be a risky proposition, and traders may lose more than their original account deposit. The act of subscribing to this website acknowledges your agreement to the terms and conditions stated herein.
