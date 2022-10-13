I am fanatical about cypher patterns and rely on them to gain low risk entries into the FX market. In this article I am going to explain my bias going into the US inflation figures, CPI.

Although this is clearly high risk, with the high risk also comes the potential for high returns. We will highlight the R ratio on the charts (risk against return).

Let us look at the USD basket chart. It should be noted that this is NOT DXY but a basket of the 7 FX USD majors laid on top of each other. I use these charts to analyse single currency strength or weakness.

USD basket (4hr)

Here we can see a projected BAT formation (blue) giving us a downward bias towards the completion of the BC leg, close to 367. The real beauty here is the inside Butterfly pattern (orange) that completes without taking out the previous swing high. This gives us a defined entry (on completion of the Butterfly) and a stop (a break of the swing high), thus giving a dizzy R ratio of 26. We now rely on the CPI figure as the catalyst.

EUR/USD 8hr

Reflecting this bias back onto EURUSD and we have two set ups. One offering an R rate of 13.4. The other an R rate of 23.65 (see this week earlier report).

USD/CHF weekly

Looking further afield, could this be the topping level for USDCHF, projecting the next move down towards 0.8940-0.8910 over the medium-term. The setup coming in near to 10/1 R/R.

AUD/USD weekly

What about AUDUSD? Is the end of the AB leg in a large weekly Crab pattern?

USD/CHF 4h

Do we have a inside leg completing?

Good luck over the CPI figures and see you on the other side.