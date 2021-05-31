It’s a slow day as the US is closed, but it won’t be a slow week as PMI data and US jobs figures will keep investors busy, along with Zoom Video Communications and Canopy Growth earnings. Here is why I’m short Zoom despite strong earnings expectations and long Canopy despite negative earnings. On commodities, copper futures continue pushing higher, while gold remains on a slippery ground above $1900 per oz.
Four Drivers in the week ahead
After the US and UK holidays on Monday, there are four highlights in the week ahead. First, the RBA's meeting will receive more attention after the RBNZ signaled the likelihood of a rate hike in the second half of next year.