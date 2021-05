It’s a slow day as the US is closed, but it won’t be a slow week as PMI data and US jobs figures will keep investors busy, along with Zoom Video Communications and Canopy Growth earnings. Here is why I’m short Zoom despite strong earnings expectations and long Canopy despite negative earnings. On commodities, copper futures continue pushing higher, while gold remains on a slippery ground above $1900 per oz.

