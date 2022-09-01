Softer-than-expected NFP data didn’t please investors much. The data showed that the US economy added 132’000 new private jobs in August. That was less than about 300’000 expected by analysts.

If Friday’s NFP data shows a similar slowdown in the US jobs market, we will start talking about a potential shift from super-resilient job growth to something more understandable, and more in line with the actual tightening macroeconomic conditions.

And this is something that the Fed ultimately wants to achieve, because a cooler jobs market should also lead to cooler inflation.

The three major US indices extended losses yesterday. Even the energy stocks couldn’t weather yesterday’s selloff, as crude oil fell close to 4%.

The US dollar index remained strong despite the soft ADP data yesterday, showing how much the employment data doesn’t matter for the Fed expectations. High inflation continues fueling the US dollar, but the same is not true for other currencies like the euro and sterling. Eurozone and Britain are also dealing with skyrocketing consumer prices, but we can’t really say that their currencies are benefiting from that.

Why?