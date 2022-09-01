Softer-than-expected NFP data didn’t please investors much. The data showed that the US economy added 132’000 new private jobs in August. That was less than about 300’000 expected by analysts.
If Friday’s NFP data shows a similar slowdown in the US jobs market, we will start talking about a potential shift from super-resilient job growth to something more understandable, and more in line with the actual tightening macroeconomic conditions.
And this is something that the Fed ultimately wants to achieve, because a cooler jobs market should also lead to cooler inflation.
The three major US indices extended losses yesterday. Even the energy stocks couldn’t weather yesterday’s selloff, as crude oil fell close to 4%.
The US dollar index remained strong despite the soft ADP data yesterday, showing how much the employment data doesn’t matter for the Fed expectations. High inflation continues fueling the US dollar, but the same is not true for other currencies like the euro and sterling. Eurozone and Britain are also dealing with skyrocketing consumer prices, but we can’t really say that their currencies are benefiting from that.
Why?
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD at risk of piercing the year low at 0.9898
The EUR/USD pair plunged to 0.9910 and bounced modestly amid resurgent dollar demand following news hinting at substantial US economic progress. EU energy crisis weighing on the shared currency.
GBP/USD rebounds from multi-year lows, trades near 1.1550
After having slumped to its weakest level in over two years at 1.1500, GBP/USD recovered to 1.1550 but looks to close the fifth straight day in negative territory. The risk-averse market environment and the upbeat US data helps the dollar continue to outperform its rivals.
Gold targeting the year low at $1,680.82
Gold broke below the $1,700 threshold and fell to a fresh one-month low of $1,688.71. Concerns about slowing global growth and inflation maintained speculative interest on the defensive and away from riskier assets, moreover after China's lockdown.
Bitcoin price reveals spread-eagle between stakeholders
Bitcoin pulls back to support as traders prepare for Friday’s US job’s report. BTC ends up being divided into two opposing camps. Expect to see a possible drop further below $20K as bulls are the ones more likely to get washed out.
Watch out below if AAPL breaks $156
Apple (AAPL) stock continued its recent run of poor form as the stock once again closed lower on Wednesday. Apple has now registered three straight days of losses.