The inflationary pressures in the UK have been consistently keeping the GBP bid over recent weeks. Inflation pressure kept up expectations of the Bank of England needing to hike interest rates in order to contain the pressure. If we look at the gains in the GBP at an index level, we can see the gains have been constant for most of the year.
This also resulted in an extreme GBP buying position in the commitment of traders’ report.
One very simple way of using the COT report is to look for market extremes. Ideally, you want to see a report where the market is heavily positioned in one direction. If some news breaks in the week that contradicts this market positioning, then many of those investors are underwater and will be closing their positions. The GBP has now seen some news that shows a slowing down of the UK economy.
Stretched GBP longs now have reasons to fall
On Friday, August 18, there was a big miss in UK retail sales that was blamed on a wet July for the UK. Indeed, the weather was very poor. However, the weak PMI data on August 23 was much harder to ignore. All three readings missed minimum expectations across the board. Furthermore, the services sector, which enjoyed a post-COVID demand boost, has now fallen firmly into contractionary territory. See the print below.
So, now the stretched longs have reasons to fall and investors should watch out for medium-term GBP weakness. Any currency that is strong could be potentially traded against the GBP and, as long as the UK data continues to show signs of slowing, the GBP could be losing value. One obvious question is, will EURGBP now find gains from the key daily support level marked below?
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0750 after German IFO, Powell in focus
EUR/USD is extending losses toward 1.0750 after the downbeat Germany's IFO survey. The Euro is also undermined by a Reuters report suggesting that risks are skewed for an ECB pause in September. The US Dollar stays bid amid a cautious mood ahead of Powell's speech.
GBP/USD keeps losses below 1.2600, Powell eyed
GBP/USD is trading on the back foot below 1.2600 in the European session. The pair respects the broad US Dollar strength ahead of the central bankers’ showdown at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium. Reduced bets for a 6% BoE peak rate also add to the weight on Cable.
Gold positions for Jackson Hole speeches above $1,900 support
Gold Price reverses from a fortnightly high while consolidating the first weekly gains, so far, ahead of the top-tier central bankers’ speeches at the Jackson Hole Symposium. In doing so, the bright metal bears the burden of the recently firmer US Treasury bond yields and the USD.
PEPE founder doxxed on Twitter, following suspicious internal transfers, 16% decline in meme coin
PEPE meme coin’s founder was doxxed in a tweet by an NFT marketplace founder early on Friday morning. Jeremy Cahen, the founder of Not Larva Labs, revealed that Zachary Testa, a landscape photographer, has been doxxed as the founder of PEPE.
Jackson Hole Preview: Powell poised to keep markets on edge, three scenarios for the US Dollar Premium
"We're not in Kansas anymore" – this phrase from The Wizard of Oz reverberates across markets, which fear hawkish comments from the world's most powerful central banker.