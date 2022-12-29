The bad news with China’s reopening is that it will not only boost global growth, but also energy and commodity prices - hence inflation, the interest rate hikes from central banks and potentially the global Covid cases – which could then give birth to a new, and a dangerous Covid variant, which would, in return, bring the restrictive Covid measures back on the table, and hammer growth.
Note that the reasoning stops here right now, the risky markets are painted in the red, but we could eventually go one step further and say that if the Chinese reopening hits the global health situation – hence the economy badly, the central banks could become softer on their rate hike strategies. But no one is cheery enough to see silver lining anywhere.
This year really needs to end, now!
So, Wednesday was marked by further selloff across European and US markets. The S&P500 slid 1.20% and Nasdaq lost another 1.32%.
The DAX struggles to keep its head above the 50-DMA, but the FTSE 100 index is about to close the year with slight gains! Why?
Also Turkish BIST 100 shot up to 188% at some point this year, making investors wonder whether Turkish stocks good performance could last and what happens if the lira dropped.
The year in review and ahead
Today‘s analysis is going to concentrate on the key 2022 developments shaping up the investing and trading landscape of 2023 – across the many markets on the watch, all naturally intertwined with macroeconomics and economic policy notes.