In Elliott Wave, there are several different corrective structures. Two of the most common corrective structures are zigzag ABC and double three WXY. A zigzag is a simple correction that all wavers is familiar with. The subdivision of ABC is 5-3-5, as the graph below illustrates.
ABC Zigzag Structure
The concept in Elliott Wave is simple. The main thesis is that trend moves in 5 waves called an impulse, while counter-trend moves in 3 waves. Thus in a bullish market, traders want to trade in the direction of the trend to the upside by buying a counter-trend pullback. To buy a pullback, traders need to wait for a clear 3 waves pullback such as a zigzag ABC above. In a typical ABC correction, wave C tends to end somewhere around 100% –" 161.8% Fibonacci extension of wave A. Wave C should not extend more than 161.8% relative to wave A otherwise the entire decline can become a 5 waves.
The reason is because wave 3 in an impulse is usually the strongest and the longest wave. In Fibonacci terms, wave 3 tends to be at least 161.8% extension of wave 1. Since the subdivision of wave 1 and wave 3 in an impulse is also in 5 waves, we do not know ahead of time if the decline will be ABC or 123. Traders can identify whether the decline is a beginning of a 5 waves impulse or an ABC is by looking at the third swing extension. If the third swing extends only to 100% of the first swing, then it’s an ABC zigzag. If the third swing extends to at least 161.8% of the first swing, then the odd increases that we are in an impulsive structure.
Traders who want to buy an ABC counter-trend move therefore can limit the risk at the 161.8% extension because below there, the entire decline can become impulsive and trend direction could change. Thus, traders who trade ABC pattern always have the risk that they are actually trying to buy a wave 3.
WXY Double Three Structure
Another type of corrective structure is a double three WXY, as the graph above illustrates. This is a complex correction involving two types of corrective structures. In the graph above, the first leg wave W and third leg wave Y are both zigzag. We can call this specific pattern a double zigzag. We can consider WXY as a 3-3-3 pattern. The first (W), second (X), and third leg (Y) all subdivide in 3 waves ((a))-((b))-((c)). In the simplest term, these are two zigzag corrections linked together in WXY. Despite the complex subdivision , this is essentially also a 3 swing correction labelled as WXY if we just focus on the main degree and not the subdivision.
Similar to ABC, wave Y also usually ends at 100% –" 161.8% Fibonacci extension relative to wave W. The third swing wave Y should not go below 161.8% extension of the first swing wave W. Otherwise, it increases the odd of further downside. A trader who wants to buy a corrective pattern WXY thus can try to buy wave Y at the 100% of wave W with stop loss below 161.8%. There is however a major difference in buying a WXY correction compared to ABC. In a WXY pattern, the first leg wave W already shows a clear 3 waves subdivision.
Thus, it has confirmed the structure to be corrective. In ABC pattern however, the first leg wave A is in 5 waves. If traders buy wave C at 100% of wave A, they run the risk that wave C can become a wave 3. If traders buy wave Y at 100% of wave W however, the chance that it will become wave 3 and breaks below 161.8% extension is smaller because the first leg wave W in this case subdivides in 3 waves. In an impulse, the first swing wave 1 must subdivide in 5 waves, similar to wave A in a zigzag. Thus, if wave W is in clear 3 waves, it reduces the risk that the decline becomes an impulse.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.19 as Treasury yields rebound
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.19, falling as US yields rise amid elevated expectations for the US economy. Investors are unconvinced by the ECB's message and worried about Europe's slow vaccination campaign.
GBP/USD unable to weather the dollar storm despite upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading below 1.39. UK GDP beat estimates with a drop of 2.9% in January. US yields are climbing once again, keeping the dollar bid. Biden's stimulus and vaccine acceleration are boosting the greenback.
Labor market recovery to regain traction, room to rise for CAD?
Canada to snap two straight months of job losses in February. A less disruptive covid situation in winters and vaccine progress may lead to solid jobs data. USD/CAD technicals support CAD bulls amid rising oil prices, upbeat BOC.
Cardano price hints at a 25% breakout from a consolidation phase
Cardano price is traversing towards the apex of the symmetrical triangle pattern. A successful breakout could push ADA 25% in either direction. Transactional data shows a massive supply barrier that could deter an upswing.
Tesla shares fall in pre-market, fire in Fremont factory reported.
Teslas shares rally strongly from recent lows as tech recovers. Tesla shares rebound from below $600 on March 5 to near $700. Tesla shares suffer in Friday's pre-market as reports of a fire at its Fremont factory.