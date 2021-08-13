In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire exposes the insider manipulation behind Monday’s counterintuitive gold and silver crash, which saw the gold price driven $90 lower.
The precious metals expert explores the connection between Basel III and the orchestrated price move, and declares the stage now set for gold and silver to rally.
Andrew Maguire offers a detailed explanation of his short, medium, and long-term view for gold and silver and casts his eye ahead to the seismic impact of Basel IV.
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.1750 amid cautious market mood
EUR/USD is hovering below 1.1750 amid a cautious market mood. Delta covid variant spread and China's curbs remain a concern. The dollar retreats with the Treasury yields ahead of US Prelim Consumer Sentiment data.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.3800 despite US dollar pullback
GBP/USD is under pressure, trading below 1.3800 despite a broadly softer US dollar. Mixed UK economic data, Delta covid variant fears and Fed’s tapering expectations weigh on the higher-yielding currency, the pound. Focus on US Consumer Sentiment.
XAU/USD remains focused on $1767 upside target
Gold price is easing back towards $1750, having refreshed four-day highs at $1760 in the last hours. Despite the minor pullback, the bullish potential in gold price remains intact amid the ongoing weakness in the Treasury yields, which remains a drag on the US dollar.
Litecoin price escapes selling pressure, LTC aims for $190
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Litecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where LTC could be heading next after breaking crucial resistance.
US Consumer Sentiment Preview: Payrolls, inflation and the pandemic
The outlook of US consumers should be little changed in August as jobs and inflation compete with Covid cases for the attention of vacationing Americans. Consumer Sentiment from the University of Michigan is forecast to be 81.2 this month, as it was in July.