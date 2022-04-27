The single currency has fallen under 1.0590, below pandemic lows and at its lowest level since April 2017. The 1.0600 area for EURUSD has repeatedly worked as a turning point since 2015. In 1997 and 1998 the selloffs also stopped at this level. And in late 1999, a move below 1.06 after a prolonged consolidation was the start of a 20% failure in the pair.
Thus, the EURUSD has reached one of its most important historical milestones, even more important than the euro/dollar parity. And there are now increasing signs that the next steps for EURUSD will be more of a repeat of 1999 than 2017 or 2020.
On the monthly charts, the EURUSD is consolidating below the ultra-long term uptrend line dating back to 1971, including passing near the lows of 2000-2002, 2016 and 2020. We could see a furious selloff in the single currency without a sharp rebound in the pair over the next couple of weeks.
On the sellers’ side, there is a sharply slipping economic mood. A new survey by Germany’s GfK noted the worst consumer sentiment in history, even worse than at the lowest point of the pandemic. Consumers are reducing their income expectations and sharply increasing their propensity to save. This consumer sentiment works against economic recovery as it reduces consumer spending and hence corporate and government revenues.
Potentially for the debt-burdened Eurozone, this is a bad sign because the currency’s weakness leads to higher bond yields and makes debt service even more expensive. This is especially true for Greece and Italy, and several other countries.
Potentially, a fixation of EURUSD below 1.0600 could trigger a true Euro capitulation with potential targets at 0.9700 and a more distant target at 0.8500 in 2023.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD takes a breather and steadies above 0.7100
After four consecutive days of losses, the AUD/USD pair managed to find support and stabilized above 0.7100 to end the day flat, as risk appetite found some respite on Wednesday. Wall Street indexes recovered slightly after facing heavy losses on Tuesday.
EUR/USD finds support ahead of 1.0500
Euro slumped and hit a fresh two-year low on Wednesday but managed to bounce modestly during the New York session as market sentiment improved slightly. However, the main bias remains bearish with the recovery likely to remain limited below 1.0700.
Gold hits two-month lows under $1,900
Gold extends its recent losses, trades at its lowest level since February. The bright metal plunges as investors are still looking at China's COVID situation and the Russian triggered conflict in Eastern Europe while anticipating an aggressive US tightening cycle.
Cardano price upsets investors as bulls go missing
Cardano price continues the downslide path as the bears have printed a bearish engulfing through a significant Fibonacci level. Bulls still involved are at high risk for a "sweep the lows" capitulation event.
BOJ Rate Decision: Sharp yen moves grab attention Premium
Following the conclusion of its two-day review meeting on April 28, the BOJ is unlikely to announce any changes to its monetary policy settings. The central bank, however, is expected to upgrade its inflation forecasts amid a fragile economic recovery.