Risk sentiment is better but fragile. Rising inflation and tighter monetary policies remain a major concern for Western stocks, but not for Chinese stocks. Therefore, many investors now start thinking that Chinese stocks could offer the diversification that they are looking for in their portfolios.

In this episode, we discuss why the Chinese stocks could be in a better position to outperform their Western peers, and what are the risks.

I also focus on Tesla amid disappointing quarterly deliveries, the negative impact of fed tightening, and the idiosyncratic risks to the Tesla stock, like Musk’s Twitter acquisition, which could send the price of a share all the way down to $500.