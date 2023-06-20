Share:

Asian stocks were moody, European indices traded lower, and US futures were under pressure on Monday. The rest of the week will likely prove to be challenging both in the US and elsewhere, as central bankers continue pressing economies like lemons, while signs of pain are just before their eyes, as average mortgage rates in the US are at the highest levels since the subprime crisis whereas mortgage rates in the UK are again above 6%. The last time we saw these levels was back during Liz Truss mini-budget crisis.

The UK 2-year yield spiked above 5% and has more to rally given the expectation of at least another 125bp hike from the Bank of England (BoE) before the end of this year, the first 25bp being due this Thursday.

What’s funny is that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) minutes released earlier today showed that the RBA rate hike – which was the first hawkish shock in a series of hawkish central bank decisions this month – showed that the decision to hike rates by a surprise 25bp was ‘finely balanced’ and further decisions will depend on inflation outlook and home market. The minutes softened the RBA expectations but will likely undo the pledges of more policy action from the other central banks.

The European nat gas prices fell nearly 15%, after they almost doubled since the start of the month on the back of hot weather and a series of outages. The beginning of this summer reminds us of last summer, when the water levels in European rivers and dams fell alarmingly, causing drought and risk of energy shortage.