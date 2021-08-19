- Introduction to AmplifyME (00:00).
- Overview of fundamentals in play at the EU open (1:01).
- USD Index higher weighing on major FX pairs and commodities (2:51).
- Fed minutes show most officials see taper starting this year (8:06).
- Alibaba falls overnight as China plans further crackdown (10:00).
- Australia's labour market softens as the full impact of Delta looms (10:50).
- New study shows waning immunity of COVID-19 vaccines (12:19).
- Main calendar events to watch today (14:37).
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured near 9-month lows after Fed minutes
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.17, trading at the lowest since November 2020. The dollar is gaining ground after the Fed\s meeting minutes signaled tapering of its bond-buying scheme is on the agenda. Worries about covid are also weighing on sentiment.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.37 on dollar strength
GBP/USD has extended its falls below 1.37, hitting a four-week low. after the Fed's minutes pointed to tapering. Worries that the BOE may have to delay tightening due to low inflation and rising covid cases are weighing on sterling.
Gold struggles to recover on growth concerns, firmer USD
Gold fades bounce off intraday low while trading around $1,778, as European traders brace for Thursday’s bell. The yellow metal prints the biggest daily losses since the August 09 slump as the market sentiment sours amid coronavirus fears.
BTC retraces temporarily, taking major altcoins with it
Bitcoin price has slid deep into the newly formed demand zone where it is searching out stable ground for a trend reversal. This move has pushed many but not all altcoins into a momentary downtrend. Investors can expect this descent to transform into an upswing soon.
Fed July Minutes: Tapering is a rate hike
Minutes of July 27-28 FOMC advance taper discussion. Credit market response shows caution, yields stable. Equities fall hard on rate fears, dollar gains on safety. July Retail Sales and Aug Consumer Sentiment may delay implementation.