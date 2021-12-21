Our team at Signal Centre is witnessing a clear trend of increased interest in tracking and investing in retail markets. Trade ideas are in demand with our team of technical analysts providing clients with around 30 weekly trade ideas a week. The question is why are investors turning to individual stocks?

Covid19 and the changing economy

The Covid19 pandemic played a reasonably significant role in the growing popularity of single stocks. The shutdown measures that formed a large part of the swift response of governments worldwide to the coronavirus pandemic plunged the global economy into a severe contraction. The disruption to domestic demand and supply, trade and finance saw the global economy shrink by 3.5%. The shutdown measures implemented in early 2020 to control the spread of Covid19 included requiring businesses to close their doors forcing employees to either work from home or join the ranks of tens of millions of unemployed. Schools were also required to shut placing greater pressure on families who struggled to balance work and school from home. Countries where the pandemic has been most severe and whose economies heavily rely on global trade, tourism, commodity exports, external financing and contact-intensive sectors faced the most significant economic struggles. In 2021 the global recovery exceeded expectations with many countries now close to or above pre-pandemic levels. However, the pandemic is ongoing, and the economy remains volatile in the face of frequently changing public health measures such as shutdowns and restrictions to movement.

Early in the coronavirus pandemic, stocks on Wall Street plunged amid fears of the disease's spread and its potential to impact the global economy. Yet over a few weeks the stock markets recovered to 2019 levels. We know that the stock market does not represent the economy so when the stock market rebounded it wasn’t surprising. Yet the disconnect between Wall Street and Main Street, between corporate CEOs and the working class has perhaps never been so obvious. How is it that food banks are overwhelmed yet the Dow Jones Industrial average hits an all-time high? There are some straightforward financial answers to these questions. The federal reserve took extraordinary measures to support financial markets and reassure investors there wouldn’t be a repeat of 2008. Governments across the world have pumped trillions of dollars into their economies to support the newly under- and unemployed through the pandemic. Because people were confined to their homes due to shutdown restrictions, their opportunities to spend were limited. Online shopping saw a massive boom as people attempted to keep themselves entertained whilst at home. Retail trading of stocks also saw a large increase in interest as potential investors had money to spend, nowhere to go and nothing to do.

Retail investors (i.e., individual traders) found themselves stuck at home with a lot of time on their hands. Watching the stock market rebound from its initial fall many stepped in hoping to capitalise on the prospect of economic rebound. Financial apps such as Robinhood, E*Trade and Ameritrade all saw record sign-ups in the first three months of 2020. With their user friendly platforms and small or no fee’s financial apps provided investors an outlet for their spending and time. For some investors, the financial apps even provided an outlet comparable to casinos and sports betting. In this sense more and more people saw investing in the stock market as a potentially entertaining and rewarding activity during the pandemic.

What makes single stocks so appealing in the current economy?

When purchasing single stocks, the investor is buying stocks in a specific company rather than in a mutual fund or exchange traded fund. The latter provide the investor with the ability to invest in multiple companies and sectors through the singular fund increasing the diversity of the stocks held and decreasing the risk of holding those stocks. Due to the volatility in the stock market and economy more broadly, mutual funds and ETFs have seen sharp decreases and increases in their value throughout the pandemic. However, the pandemic also highlighted several companies that appeared to be largely immune to pandemic induced economic volatility. These companies include Amazon, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Netflix, American Electric Power, United Health Group, Centene, Toll Brothers, Home Depot, Lowes, Tractor Supply Company, Williams-Sonoma, Tesla and Ford. What these companies have in common is that they are generally household names and products that are used every day and have been able to continue providing a service to consumers throughout the pandemic; Amazon provides online shopping, Netflix is at home entertainment, United Health Group provides health care and so on.

For retail investors the potential stability and high return of single stocks were appealing. Pairing this perception with the ease of investing through financial apps, single stocks have seen a massive growth in popularity since the pandemic began. Nevertheless, single stocks pose both pros and cons which should be considered by any potential investor.

Pros of holding single stocks:

When buying individual stocks, fees are reduced as the investor doesn’t need to pay the fund company an annual management fee for investing their assets. Instead, you pay a fee when you buy the stock and one when you sell it. The rest of the time there are no additional costs. The longer you hold the stock, the lower your cost of ownership is. Since fees have a big impact on your return, this alone is a good reason to own individual stocks

You understand what you own when you pick out the stock – for example if you buy stocks in Netflix you know exactly what you have invested in and have more ability to track and control your investment

It is easier to manage the taxes on your individual stocks. You oversee when you sell, so you control the timing of taking your gains or losses. When you invest in a mutual fund, the fund determines when to take the gains or losses and you are assigned your portion of gains. This is true even if you just bought into the fund at the end of the year.

Cons of Holding Single Stocks

It is harder to achieve diversification. Depending on what study you are looking at, you must own between 20 and 100 stocks to achieve adequate diversification. This means more risk with individual stocks unless you own quite a few stocks.

Achieving this diversification is harder the less money you have. Especially when you start investing, you are subjecting yourself to more risk due to the lack of diversity

It requires more time from you to monitor your portfolio. You need to ensure that the companies you've invested in aren't having business problems that could wipe out your bet. You also need to monitor industry and economic trends. You're your own portfolio manager, so you must spend the time to ensure you're not holding a bad position.

You must keep your emotions in check. It becomes easier to sell a loser or buy a hot-tip stock because you can instantly log in and make the trade in minutes. This can increase your fees for trading and can also lock in losses that would have been avoidable by holding something a bit longer.

Should you invest in single stocks?

In the current economic climate, single stocks have become increasingly popular. Covid19 caused an economic slowdown which left large numbers of people under- and unemployed and stuck at home with reduced options for entertainment and spending. The boom of financial apps led to a symbiotic boom of investments by individuals. Interest in single stocks of household name brands subsequently saw a huge boom as retail investors sought investment in brand names, they understood to be performing well despite the volatility of the pandemic economy. Although financial apps provide an easy way for retail customers to invest, investing in single stocks requires significant time investment, willingness to partake in high risk activity and an ability to keep emotions in check. If you are seeking to invest be sure to seek out the assistance of an investment professional.