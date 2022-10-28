In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire joins forces with the president and founder of Miles Franklin precious metals investments, Andrew Schectman, to expose big-money players secretly accumulating gold and silver.
In anticipation of the global systemic shift, the two precious metals experts observe the Western dollar hegemony being challenged by the growing coalition of countries aspiring to establish a new world reserve currency.
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
EUR/USD holds above 0.9950 after US data
EUR/USD continues to trade above 0.9950 as the dollar struggles to gather strength ahead of the weekend. The latest data from the US showed that core PCE inflation rose at a slightly softer pace than expected in September and that Pending Home Sales declined by 10.2%.
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.1550 area after US data
GBP/USD has recovered above the 1.1550 area in the second half of the day on Friday as the dollar lost interest on the softer-than-expected Core PCE inflation and disappointing Pending Home Sales data for September. The improving market mood also helps the pair hold its ground.
Gold struggles to gain traction, stays below $1,650
Gold is having a difficult time staging a rebound in the second half of the day and trades deep in negative territory below $1,650. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 1% on the day after the latest US data, forcing XAU/USD to stay under bearish pressure.
This is the biggest pain point for Bitcoin and Ethereum in the current cycle
According to data from crypto options and futures exchange Deribit, on October 28, $2.4 billion worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum options expired. ETH witnessed a massive recovery, and BTC climbed above the $20,000 level.
Intel (INTC) stock jumps more than 5% after impressive earnings beat
Intel (INTC) stock has leaped back up to $27.65 in Friday's premarket after trouncing the Street on third-quarter earnings. Intel produced adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59, which was near twice the $0.33 expected.