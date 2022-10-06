Outlook: The idea of the central bank “pivot” on small data was always silly, but lurking in the background is another near-pivot idea–who quits hiking first? A Reuters poll suggests that among the big economies, it will be Canada. “The Canadian dollar is set to fall short of a September forecast for the coming year following sharp losses in recent weeks and as interest rate hikes by the Bank of Canada threaten to push the domestic economy into recession, a Reuters poll showed.

"’CAD will still face some challenges heading into year-end and early 2023, as BoC rate hikes are expected to result in a mild recession in Q2 and Q3 2023,’ said George Davis, chief technical strategist at RBC Capital Markets.” To tackle inflation, Canada's central bank has raised interest rates by 300 basis points since March to 3.25% - a 14-year high. It says it can slow growth without tanking the economy.

“The median forecast of currency analysts was for the Canadian dollar to strengthen 1.6% to 1.34 per U.S. dollar in three months' time, compared with the September forecast of 1.30. It was then expected to advance to 1.30 in one year. The same forecast in last month's poll was 1.25.”

But what about oil? As everyone see the Fed sticking to the plan, traders will push oil lower, says Rabobank. “Money markets are betting the Fed will end its tightening cycle with a higher policy rate than the BoC, an outcome that could spell more trouble for the loonie. ‘There is more interest rate sensitivity in the Canadian economy than the U.S. economy. I think the Bank of Canada stops hiking before the Fed."

Elsewhere, the National Bank of Poland did not hike as expected but instead kept rates at the same 6.75%, saying a slowdown in coming and the outlook is riddled with uncertainty. Note that Sept CPI is 17.2%, the highest since Sept 1996.

Somewhat similarly, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand hiked by 50 bp as expected but Deputy PM Robertson said “It’s going to be a challenging year, no doubt, with the global slowdown. Most economists recognize that we will see less demand and some slowdown. But that doesn’t mean, to me, a recession. There is balance to struck here.” The official central bank forecast does not name a recession, either (update on Nov 23). The market expects one more hike of 50 bp to 4.0% this year and another 75 bp next year.

So, we have Canada possibly caving to recession fears and hiking less than previously expected. Poland is doing the same thing and New Zealand, while still hiking, is a recession-denier. Europe won’t admit it, but it’s already in recession and not likely to find a way out before spring. Finally, the UK is stuck with a fiscal policy that aims to be pro-growth but is rejected by more than one market and the rating agencies, to boot. Bloomberg notes “Worse could be to come, with gilts facing a potential ‘cliff edge’ when the Bank of England exits the market at the end of next week. Gloom appears to be growing by the day. [One analyst says] “The feedback we got from investors is that they consider the UK uninvestable.”

For once it’s the UK exporting financial market instability and not the US.

Okay, now consider the US economy. ADP private sector job growth is good, promising something similar tomorrow. The ISM services PMI for Sept is strong at 56.7 vs. 56.0 expected and 56.9 in August. Employment rose to 53.0 vs. 50.2 in August and was the highest since March, while prices paid fell to 68.7 from 71.5 in August and was the lowest since January 2021. Two Feds yesterday, San Francisco Pres Daly and Atlanta Fed Pres Bostic, both denied any such thing as a pivot by pointing out it’s going to take a long time to get inflation down and the Fed intends to stick to its knitting.

Not to focus on only a few data points, but recession? What recession? We agree it’s likely coming, but it’s sure taking its time. As the inflation outlook fails to improve, yields continue to recover, and the dollar is following the yield.

Tidbit: It looks like Ukraine really is winning the war. The Russians have bad logistics, bad training, bad leadership, bad equipment, and bad morale. One Tweet sent by a reader claims as many as 700,000 Russians have left the country. We don’t really expect Putin to back down, so what’s next? Think “cornered bear.”

