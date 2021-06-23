Who is Iran's new president-elect (Ebrahim Raisi) and implications for oil [Video]

- Introduction to new macro bite-size series (00:00).
- Who is Ebrahim Raisi? (1:24).
- How much control does the President have in Iran? (2:10).
- What is Raisi's stance on the US and nuclear talks? (3:09).
- What was the 2015 nuclear agreement? (4:11).
- How are talks between the US and Iran going at the moment? (5:45).
- What does the nuclear agreement mean for Iranian oil production (8:18).
- How important is Iran in the context of the global pandemic? (11:41).
