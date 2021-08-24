US stocks kicked off the week on a positive note amid the FDA approval for the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, Comirnaty. That’s what the headlines say, but there is more than that for yesterday’s rally: soft economic data.
So, the cheery mood across the US equities is here to stay in the run up to the Jackson Hole meeting, as the Fed Chair Jerome Powell could only soften the hawkish tone of last week’s FOMC minutes. The rising Covid cases and the soft data can only keep the Fed alert and reluctant to act prematurely. And that’s all the market wants to hear.
In the FX, the softening Fed expectations weigh on the US dollar, while gold’s positive attempt may not gain momentum above the $1800 mark, as equities remain more appetizing and offer much better returns in an environment of softening Fed expectations.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
