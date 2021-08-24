US stocks kicked off the week on a positive note amid the FDA approval for the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, Comirnaty. That’s what the headlines say, but there is more than that for yesterday’s rally: soft economic data.

So, the cheery mood across the US equities is here to stay in the run up to the Jackson Hole meeting, as the Fed Chair Jerome Powell could only soften the hawkish tone of last week’s FOMC minutes. The rising Covid cases and the soft data can only keep the Fed alert and reluctant to act prematurely. And that’s all the market wants to hear.

In the FX, the softening Fed expectations weigh on the US dollar, while gold’s positive attempt may not gain momentum above the $1800 mark, as equities remain more appetizing and offer much better returns in an environment of softening Fed expectations.