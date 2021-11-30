There's no shortage of volatility in the markets this week and today we're seeing the negative side of that, with Europe down around 1% and US futures not far behind.

The old adage that markets hate uncertainty couldn't be more true and it's going toe to toe with another well-known force, investors' love of dips. It's been so beneficial over the years, backed by endless central bank cash, so you can't blame them. But on this occasion, they may be swimming against the tide as the downside risks are potentially severe.

It's was encouraging over the weekend to hear that cases appear more modest, which drew dip buyers in on Monday. But huge uncertainty still remains and we're seeing that in action today, as Moderna Chief Executive, Stéphane Bancel, warned current vaccines will be far less effective against Omicron.

This whipsaw price action could become a regular feature over the next couple of weeks as information on the variant trickles out and we get a much better understanding of what we're dealing with. For now, markets will remain very sensitive to indications that vaccines may not protect us this winter as much as we hoped.

This brings us to central banks and what they intend to do if countries are forced to impose tight restrictions and lockdowns. It's always assumed that they'll just turn the taps on, drown the market in liquidity and save the day. But throughout the experiment of the last decade or so, they've never had to contend with high inflation, rather the theoretical risk of it.

Are they really going to be so keen to flood us with QE this time around? Or is the best we can hope for that they don't raise rates for a few months and pause the tightening cycle before it's really begun. And at what cost given that lockdowns may exacerbate the supply-driven inflationary pressures and give central banks a worse headache. That could be a drag for equity markets in the near term.

Of course, this is all hypothetical at this point and a bit of good news on the vaccine front would quickly get investors back on board and allow central banks to proceed with cautious tightening. But the early signs from the actual experts suggest there is something to worry about with Omicron, which may be a shock to the system this winter.

Euro buoyed by higher inflation data but shouldn't get carried away

The euro is rallying strongly after eurozone inflation soared to 4.9% in November - a record high - led by higher energy prices, while the core reading also blew past expectations rising to 2.6%. The single currency had been on the rise all morning after the French data surpassed expectations, as did Germany and Spain on Monday. Ultimately though, I don't think it changes much as far as the ECB is concerned. Euro area inflation will ease after the turn of the year and as a result the central bank is not among those that will be feeling the pressure at this stage.

Lira hit again as economy grows slower than expected

The lira is getting hit once again after reports that the CBRT Executive Director for Markets has left their post. The dollar broke back above 13 against the lira after the reports and remains above there despite paring some of those gains, which also came after the country reported growth of 7.4% in the third quarter, a little shy of expectations.

The currency remains extremely vulnerable to further losses as President Erdogan continues to fiercely oppose higher rates and the central bank shows no sign of changing its approach, rather its staff.

Oil drifts lower as prospect of OPEC+ cut fades

Oil prices are unsurprisingly taking another hit as risk sentiment turns negative once again. While OPEC+ pushing back their meeting to later in the week to analyse the Omicron data may have appeared to be a bullish signal for the markets, as it increased the likelihood of a pause or reduction in the output increases, I still don't think that will turn out to be the case.

There's being vigilant and there's be hasty and I don't think the group wants to be the latter. Even later in the week, there's unlikely to be sufficient data to warrant such an important shift in their output when, by their own admission, they'd already factored Covid into their calculations before. And comments from Russia and Saudi Arabia this week appear to back that up.

Brent crude is closing in on $70 now - which looks a big support level - as traders continue to fret about the efficacy of the current vaccines and what it means for the global economy in the coming months. WTI has slipped below but could see some support around $67 after such a severe drop.

Gold edges higher but remains broadly stable

Gold has been remarkably stable this past week. Even Friday's spike was quickly pared back and it hasn't really moved since. It seems very unresponsive to shifts in risk appetite in the markets and even a softer dollar and lower yields are doing little to lift the yellow metal.

I can understand why it may not be soaring higher as I'm not convinced central banks can do much in the face of higher inflation, even if we see more lockdowns. But current price action seems to conflict with what we're seeing elsewhere which is interesting, to say the least. It's not a particularly bullish signal, nor is its struggle to get back above $1,800.

Bitcoin seeing strong support despite market risk aversion

Bitcoin bounced back strongly on Monday, along with other risk assets, but failed to break back above $60,000 and has come under pressure once again today. What's interesting though is it appears to have found support around $56,000 again, ahead of last week's lows which may suggest we're seeing a flurry of bargain hunters hoping to capitalise on the recent 20%+ dip.

It seems premature given the wild swings we're seeing in sentiment at the moment and risks to the downside that Omicron poses. But bitcoin has performed well since the start of the pandemic and perhaps there's a view that should central banks be forced to step in, bitcoin could benefit once more. I guess we'll see if that turns out to be the case.